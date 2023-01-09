Embassy of the Russian Federation: the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the anti-corruption convention is connected with the actions of the Council of Europe

Russia is withdrawing from the convention on criminal liability for corruption due to the policy of the Council of Europe (CE), said the Council of Europe Affairs Group at the Russian Embassy in France. Writes about it TASS.

The diplomatic department confirmed the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the anti-corruption convention. “Russia is forced to leave the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption in connection with the illegal actions of the Council of Europe,” the embassy commented.

The diplomats specified that the delegation from Moscow would not participate in the work of any CE bodies if the powers of the Russian representatives were limited.

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the fight against corruption in Russia will continue after the denunciation of the relevant EU convention.