Kyiv should not try to replicate the Battle of Narva against Russian troops. About this May 22 stated Embassy of the Russian Federation in Sweden in response to the relevant recommendation of the Swedish expert Nils Bildt.

In a commentary for the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, Bildt noted that Ukraine “can learn from Charles XII,” the king of Sweden, who in 1700 launched an attack with his 10,000-strong army against an allegedly nine times larger Russian army.

“The author, however, completely missed the next two events of the same period: in 1704 the Russian army took Narva, and already in 1709 the troops of Charles XII suffered a crushing defeat near Poltava, which was a harbinger of the decline of Sweden as an empire,” the Russian diplomatic mission staff noted. .

Also, the embassy pointed to the analogy that Bildt drew between Nazi Germany and Ukraine, urging the latter not to delay the counteroffensive. The expert was reminded that the forces of the Third Reich were also defeated, and advised to continue to select more successful historical examples.

The impending Ukrainian counter-offensive became known this spring. Since then, European countries, as well as the United States, began to actively increase military assistance to Kyiv. At the same time, due to the increased pressure on Ukraine, a number of politicians believe that in the event of a defeat, the country will lose support from its “allies”.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.