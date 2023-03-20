The Embassy of Poland announced an incorrect interpretation of the words of Ambassador Rosciszewski about the war with the Russian Federation

The Polish Embassy in France commented on the words of Ambassador Jan Emerik Rosciszewski, who allowed Warsaw to enter into a conflict with Moscow. The statement of the diplomatic mission leads TASS.

The department said that Rostsishevsky’s words were misinterpreted because they were taken out of context.

“Carefully listening to the entire conversation makes it clear that there was no statement about the direct participation of Poland in the conflict, but only a warning about the consequences of the defeat of Ukraine: about the possibility of Russia attacking or drawing other countries of Central Europe into the war – [государств] the Baltic States and Poland,” the diplomats noted.

The statement notes that in other fragments of his speech, the ambassador clearly says that Poland is not at war. At the same time, the country is striving to do everything possible so that Ukraine can protect itself in this situation.

Earlier, Rostsishevsky called the condition for Poland to enter into a conflict with Russia and stressed that this would happen if Kyiv lost. “If Ukraine fails to defend its independence, we will have no choice but to enter into conflict,” the ambassador said.