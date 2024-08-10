Advisor-Envoy Shpakovsky: Allied air defense system works effectively

The allied air defense system (AD) works well. With such an assessment in its Telegram channel spoke Minister-Counselor of the Embassy of Belarus in Russia Alexander Shpakovsky.

“The positive aspect remains the fact that the allied air defense system works quite effectively,” the Belarusian diplomat wrote.

Commenting on the recent appearance of Ukrainian drones in the skies over Belarus, the envoy-counselor noted that what happened was “an illustrative story that confirms the conclusion that the level of military threats to us has not diminished at all.”

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that attack drones flying from Ukraine could have been shot down over the country’s territory on the evening of August 9. The head of state added that about a dozen targets were recorded, and aircraft and a helicopter were dispatched to intercept them.