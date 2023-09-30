The embassy laughed at the US words about the unwanted rapprochement between Libya and Russia

The Russian Embassy in Libya commented on reports that the United States warned the commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and other Libyan leaders against rapprochement with Russia. Diplomats about this stated in the Telegram channel of the diplomatic mission.

“Washington continues to be fun. We laughed all evening,” the comment says.

Earlier, Al-Hadath TV channel, citing a White House representative, reported that Washington warned the Libyan authorities against seeking to rely on Russian President Vladimir Putin, explains RIA News.

On September 26, the commander of the LNA, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, arrived in Russia at the invitation of the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu. Later it became known that Putin met with Haftar, the parties discussed Libya and the situation in the region as a whole.