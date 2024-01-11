Russian citizens in Ecuador should avoid crowded places, as well as places where criminal acts have previously been committed, such recommendations were given by Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Vladimir Sprinchan in an interview with Izvestia.

“We recommend avoiding places near prisons, around which clashes between criminals and security forces most often occur. I ask you to carefully follow our information and information from Ecuadorian sources in Russian. And it is advisable to check this with us, because sometimes information appears that does not correspond to reality,” the ambassador said.

According to the diplomat, the embassy received calls from Russians, mostly staying in Ecuador as tourists. For the most part, the requests were related to questions regarding the safety of traveling around the country by bus. The department did not record any requests for physical, financial or other assistance.

The leaders of two criminal gangs escaped from prison in Ecuador earlier this week. On January 9, it became known that they had captured journalists from a TV channel in the city of Guayaquil. The gang representatives were neutralized and the hostages were released. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency in the country and called representatives of the groups legal military targets.

Read more in the exclusive interview with the Russian Ambassador to Ecuador to Izvestia:

