It is mid-afternoon and while in almost all of Nicaragua a new wave of covid is being discussed, in La Embajada, a rural community with difficult access located 175 kilometers northeast of Managua, a group of peasants gathers on a corner and celebrates why, as they say, they have “conquered to the coronavirus ”.

The celebration is not planned, it arises spontaneously, amid reflections on how it survives the pandemic this town of 170 houses and 510 inhabitants, of which a part had the symptoms of covid-19 between 2020 and the beginning of 2021, but none went to a hospital, or to the cemetery.

For months we had difficult days, I spent days with diarrhea, I did not smell, I did not taste, a headache, the oldest of the group told Efe.

“I went through hiccups, dizziness, pain, everyone told me that they were the symptoms of the coronavirus, But here I am, telling the tale”Added another, amid laughter without masks that echoed in the surrounding forests.

The farmer Félix Valle shows a cemetery in the town of La Embajada. Photo EFE

Those in the group were not just any neighbors, nor did they celebrate with drinks, they were six of the ten leaders of La Embajada, who met to discuss issues of community interest.

According to the survivors of the covid-19 Félix Valle and Nieves Lezcano, since the beginning of the year no one in the region has had the symptoms again, because its inhabitants decided to follow medical recommendations.

Social prevention

“We pay attention to what the WHO (World Health Organization) says, we keep everything neat, we wash our hands, we don’t touch our faces, and when the worst was, everyone kept wearing their masksNow they are only required in the church, besides that nobody comes here, only the truck that supplies for sale ”, affirmed the also leader Milton Velásquez.

The behavior of La Esperanza, which replicates that of its municipal seat, Camoapa (center), it is not normal in a country where the authorities do not establish restrictions to stop the spread of the pandemic, it promotes crowds, and provides scant and confusing information on covid-19.

The peasants Félix Valle (i) and Eduardo Ortega (d) speak on a road next to a cemetery in the town of La Embajada, in Camoapa (Nicaragua). Photo EFE

When asking why they listen directly to the WHO and not to the Ministry of Health, the leaders approved of Valle’s words: “The doctors at the health center are friendly, but they said it was the flu, we knew we had the symptoms they say everywhere”.

In 2020 at least 16 doctors from the Nicaraguan state sector they were dismissed for denouncing that the Government was trying to hide the effects of the pandemic, according to the union, which maintains its demand that the Ministry of Health reveal the “real data” of the covid-19 in the country.

Official figures indicate that in more than a year in Nicaragua 182 people have died, one per week since last October, with a total of 6,918 confirmed cases. For its part, the independent Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, which enjoys the credit of doctors, has reported 3,101 deaths for pneumonia and other symptoms of the pandemic, as well as 14,170 suspected infections.

Unexpected antidote

To know how to avoid covid-19, how to detect if they have acquired it, and how to “save themselves” in the midst of limitations, at the Embassy they do not resort to private doctors, since the closest one is 60 kilometers of stony road, but to the news, but not to just any newscast.

“We watch international news, not on government channels, we watch the from Honduras, Costa Rica, United States“Said Valle, who preferred not to say why they refuse to be informed about the pandemic in official media, in a country where hundreds have been arrested after showing disagreement with the authorities.

The peasants Nieves Lezcano (i), Félix Valle (2-i), Eduardo Ortega (c), and Cristina Huetes (d). Photo EFE

The moment of silence was broken by Velasquez, by revealing the not-so-secret formula, and according to the doctors, not so reliable, on how they alleviate the discomforts of covid-19.

“Here we solve, we make eucalyptus tea, we add lemon, ginger, honey, and we all drink it even if we are healthy, when sick, take ivermectin, no one has died”Said Velásquez, a few steps from the local cemetery, which has received eight occupants in four years, none due to the pandemic, he said.

Valle swore to have survived the covid-19 thanks to that homemade combination and, according to the doctors of the Multidisciplinary Scientific Committee have warned, not very effective, although both farmers limited themselves to laugh when asked if ivermectin was the formula for humans or was it the most common in that livestock area, made for animals.

The conversation ends with Valle and Velásquez after a short walk from the happy corner to the deserted cemetery. The scorching sun is followed by a breeze that falls before sunset, the leaders remember that they are already old for those sudden changes in the weather, but they remember that they survived covid-19, and they celebrate their triumph with laughter as they walk away from the cemetery.

EFE Agency

