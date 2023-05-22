It was one of the worst weeks of the call 4T. A sum of blunders, provocations, exhibits free, of dark languages and injuriousof intentions hardly confessable by obvious. And there are few, very few areas of the federal government that were spared. But few things are more delicate than what is attempted with justice in general and with the Supreme Court in particular.

This week will finish discussing the issue of the unconstitutionality of the decree who declared as of National security all kinds of plays for avoid giving information about them. There are still aspects to be discussed by the plenary session, but it was established by eight votes to three that this decree was, as was foreseeable, unconstitutional.

It can be understood that certain works can be considered national security, but the decree covered almost everything and the intention was, actually is, to advance more quickly in the works that interest to the president without accountability and without having to attend annoying shelters and complaints based on the obligation to disclose information.

He federal executive As soon as the Court’s first resolution came out, it hastened to issue another decree almost the same as the challenged one, except that it lists the works that are considered national security. Its unconstitutionality can be sued again. The problem is that the person who filed the unconstitutionality claim was a INAI that it cannot meet because it does not have the necessary number of directors to achieve a quorum and the ruling party keeps it that way so that it does not work. Nothing of transparency, of clarity, of knowing how the works are made, with whom, and how. For now, what will remain in force is the new decree.

There are several decisions made by the federal government in decrees and laws that have been or will end up being declared as unconstitutional. But that is why they try to disappear (reform in that sense) or at least discredit the supreme courtand it is done from National Palace and positions of power.

few things have been more grotesque that manifestation on Saturday organized and paid for (illegally of course) by the governor of veracruz, Cuitlahuac Garcia, with their deputies and officials. An insulting demonstration for the conveners themselves, with coffins, death threats to ministers and ministers and without the slightest democratic sense of its organizers that brought some 1,500 people. It was literally embarrassing.

But before, on Friday we woke up with the news that a section of railwayof more than a hundred kilometers, owned by Grupo Mexico had been expropriated for him federal government and its facilities and busy roads by Marine. It was more surprising because it happened early Friday morning, although the President Lopez Obrador had met with him owner of Grupo Mexico, German Larrea, Tuesday and Wednesday. First, at a business meeting and then alone. Within the week he had accepted that Larrea himself would buy Banamex and work was underway to officially announce the purchase as quickly as possible.

This section of more than one hundred kilometers of railway, the government considers essential for the construction of the transisthmian corridor (which is running way behind schedule) but Grupo México wanted to keep it for its own operations, even offering the federal government to build a parallel rail track so the new corridor could use it.

There were negotiations and different possibilities of reaching agreements, but this government likes to give orders and have them obey even if they are whims. On Friday morning the negotiations were completed and a expropriation decree by “temporary utility” which in legal terms will also fall. Because that stretch of railway, like all of them, is a concession from the State to individuals, and the State cannot expropriate itself. In any case, the concession should have been removed, which was not done because it would also have innumerable repercussions, even worse than those that this expropriation for temporary utility has had.

The explanation was again National security. But the decree itself, like many in recent times, is so untidy and wrong in its terms, that when it is brought to the courts will inevitably end too invalidated. But months will probably pass and the plaintiffs will find themselves with fait accompli. That is what is wanted.

In between we had the stupidity of Ana Gabriela Guevarain his statements against the young swimmers who won three gold medals and one of bronze in the World Cup in Cairo and who complained, quite rightly, about not having received support from the CONADE which Guevara presides over.

Former Olympic medalist covered in insults to the athletes for complaining and defended a national federation whose leaders have been accused of corruption for some time, but who continue to receive money and do not send it to the athletes, which led to an intervention by the international swimming federation.

To compete, the young swimmers sold bathing suits, received support from Telmex and Aeroméxico and with their own efforts managed to reach the world championships and win. He army It has six members among the swimmers, but from there they only earn a salary and nothing more. They had no support from any sports entity.

In another dimension, Guevara exhibits the way of governing, the contempt for individual and team effort (remember the rejection of aspirationism?) and the misrepresentation of the truth after institutional failure.

