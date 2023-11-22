Yesterday, in order to seek qualification for the next 2026 World Cup, two teams faced each other in which a great rivalry resides. This match ended for the first time in history with a victory for the albiceleste in Maracaná in a qualifying round. Although sadly, sports took a backseat due to the embarrassment experienced yesterday in the stands.
Below we will show you everything that happened yesterday in the Maracaná stands:
What happened?
Yesterday’s game began with a delay of about 30 minutes due to an altercation between the fans of both teams, who started a fight in which even the Argentine players approached to calm the waters but far from that, the conflict escalated. and the security forces acted. During this sad event, fans could be seen hiding under a staircase, blood on several fans and even a mother trying to protect her children. Players like Dibu Martínez tried to get in the way to stop the conflict.
The fight between Messi and Rodrygo
In this match, Messi and the young Real Madrid player, Rodrygo, also had a clash after the actions of the Brazilian police. Rodrygo rebuked Messi and he responded, thus generating an exchange of words that ended after Rodrigo De Paul separated both players.
Messi sent his team to the locker room
Another image that this match left us was Messi’s action of sending his team to the locker room. As mentioned previously, the players of the Albiceleste team tried to put an end to the situation, but seeing that the atmosphere was not calming down, Messi ordered his team to leave the field of play and go to the locker room.
