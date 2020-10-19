Benjamin Strasser is chairman of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag’s interior committee

The digitization of the German police is on the floor. It’s no wonder either, because the federal security architecture is a challenging environment for digital innovation. If authorities from 16 states and the federal government have to be involved in reform projects, the implementation automatically becomes highly complex. When state interior ministers rush ahead and want to implement lighthouse projects, the core feature of the technology quickly falls by the wayside: the inoperability, the ability of different systems to work together as seamlessly as possible.

Digital politics, regulation, artificial intelligence: The briefing on digitization & AI. For decision-makers and experts from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs. Free test now!

The federal and state governments must hold each other on the curb and promote digital innovation with a state treaty for the digitization of the German police. This must regulate the principles for joint developments in a binding manner and define the permissibility and minimum standards for in-house developments. Let us commit ourselves to ambitious goals, such as the complete digitization of everyday police work, from the recording of the complaint to the closure of the case.

It has long been clear that time is of the essence. At the end of 2019, I wanted to know from the federal government how things are going with digital technology and innovation in our police force. The result was terrifying. With the German police, smartphones and tablets still rule the pen and pencil. An example: 31,500 law enforcement officers are on duty in the Federal Police. At the time of my request, there were only around 5000 notebooks and 6000 smartphones available for them. Believe it or not, five officers come from the Federal Police on a smartphone. An embarrassing result for the German state.

After all, the federal police have had their own messenger service developed so that officers no longer have to use private providers such as WhatsApp for operational communication. But several state interior ministers have also had their own messenger services developed for their police authorities in order to be regarded as pioneers in our federally structured security architecture.

A nationwide messenger system called EKUS (deployment, communication and support system) must now be developed and introduced under these conditions. This means that there are no stones in the way of digital interoperability, but rather thick boulders. There are numerous other examples of such digital small states in the police: from body cameras to networked patrol cars to software for big data analysis – individual and non-harmonized solutions are springing up everywhere. That wastes enormous financial and organizational resources.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The German police were once considered a pioneer in digital technologies. The INPOL search system was state-of-the-art when it was introduced in 1972. It is now getting on in years and a confusing data juggernaut. The federal states only partially deliver their data to the system and use complicated interfaces. Something has to change here too.

It was not until autumn 2016 that the federal and state interior ministers were able to come up with the “Saarbrücken Agenda”, which is supposed to bring information management up to the digital level of the times. With the BKA program “Police 2020”, the federal government has since wanted to modernize and harmonize the fragmented information architecture of the police. The most important goal of the program: Every police officer in Germany should have the right information in the right place at the right time.

“Police 2020” would make the work of tens of thousands of police officers easier

A great vision that would make everyday life easier for tens of thousands of police officers across Germany. But when they can fall back on a networked information system in everyday operations is still in the stars. Although “Police 2020” should be on the home stretch of implementation in terms of name alone, things are lagging behind.

Central reform projects are being implemented at a snail’s pace, and the state interior ministers create facts in an uncoordinated manner when it comes to new technologies. It cannot go on like this, because our police officers’ work will only be made more difficult. We must therefore make the principles of digital innovation in the German police force binding in a state treaty. For bits and bytes instead of a pad and pencil at the German police.