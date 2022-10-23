The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès (right), talks with the leader of the ERC, Oriol Junqueras (left), last Saturday at an event in Barcelona. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

The push and pull to ensure the processing of the General State Budgets has given rise to the main criticism that the socialists make of the republicans: it is never possible to trust them completely. In the ranks of Esquerra they oppose that idea to “their commitment to citizenship” at a time of crisis, avoiding early elections in Catalonia after the break, three weeks ago, with Junts. ERC tastes what it would be like to occupy political centrality, but with the vertigo of doing so in a precarious way. Without explaining yet how he will advance with only 33 of 135 deputies in Parliament, he is walking on ice and credibility is at stake to get to the municipal elections in shape.

A couple of years ago, no one would have bet their money on the scenario resulting from the umpteenth fight between the former secessionist partners: ERC governs alone and in a minority in the Generalitat, after a president Republican struck down his number two, of Junts, and the political binomial that has guided the Government in the last decade will be sent to the wastebasket. In Madrid, for its part, the histrionics that was once a house brand is avoided to reinforce trust and thus “keep the ongoing negotiations alive.”

A way of assuming politics far removed from the time when the acronym ERC was synonymous with cainism and anger. And as a crutch party, first for the 23 years of Pujolism and later, in the sum with the PSC and Initiative, for the tripartite. The person responsible for the little or a lot of solvency that everyone now gives to ERC is Oriol Junqueras. In 2011, the historian became president of the party in the middle of the troubled river left by the no in the referendum on the Statute in 2006 —a campaign led by a young man named Pere Aragonès—; the fratricidal struggle between the apparatus and the government officials and the loss of half of the votes and seats in the Catalan elections of 2010.

The also MEP not only organized the house, where before the process the most essentialist soul coexisted with the one that, within the broader space of sovereignism, favors the center-left project. Without his hyper-leadership, it would have been impossible for ERC to come out alive from the contortionism between the unilateralism defended in 2017 and the search for the agreed path, even with its leader and former advisers in prison or awaiting the resolution of legal cases due to 1-O.

“Visual Independence”

Within two weeks, thanks to a reform in the party’s statutes, the Junqueras-Marta Rovira tandem will be able to exceed the limit of 12 years at the head of the formation. It was precisely the two of them who gave Aragonès the reins of the party after the general secretary fled to Switzerland. At this time, however, both overshadow him despite far-reaching efforts such as this week to meet with European Commissioners in Brussels and “his leadership does not allow him to [a Aragonès] have visual independence and consolidate their own style”, says the political scientist and former director of the Center for Opinion Studies of the Generalitat, Gabriel Colomé. The data of the barometer that this entity made last March supports the thesis of the also export spokesman of the PSC in Barcelona that the head of the Government is still not taking flight: half of Catalans do not know who their president.

“ERC’s dream is to reproduce what Pujolism was in the 80s and 90s,” explains journalist and historian Manel Lucas, author of Brief History of CKD. This idea lends itself to many caricatures if it is limited to explaining that it is seeking to negotiate again in Madrid with the style fish to the cove (support the central government in exchange for powers) but it goes further. “They want to impose their mental framework, the axis that supports the political framework in Catalonia and cover from the center to the left, with independence as the objective,” adds Lucas.

A music very similar to the one used to justify the new composition of its Govern in minority, with independents with a clear affiliation to the socialist, convergent and common spaces. Hence the determination to close the hole left by Junts in just five days: seven directors and 250 temporary positions. You had to show that you have the muscle to hold that central position to which you aspire.

Toni Aira, professor of political communication at UPF-BSM, believes that ERC has yet to prove itself as a solvent and credible formation. Something that squeaks with the fact that, for example, the Republicans have been at the head of the Department of Economy for six years. “Internally, they still haven’t finished believing that they are the main party within the pro-independence bloc and acting accordingly. They feel that it is not recognized, ”he says. ERC, indeed, showed that it is able to comply by remodeling the Government, but filling the middle positions is implying an exercise of emptying key positions in the party or in Parliament. Some names from the quarry jump to the front line, as is the case of Natàlia Mas, head of Economy.

Aira, also author of The other war of succession, about the dispute between Junts and ERC after 2017, points out how this discourse of non-compliance with the agreements is repeated both in Madrid and in Barcelona and not only by Junts. PSC, common and CUP remind him day after day in Parliament. ERC sees it differently and believes that it is with him that nobody complies. “If you have an underlying problem with credibility, what talent will you attract?” asks Aira.

The break with Junts has left ERC with a feeling of liberation. The ex-partners, curiously, think the same. “Now we can be ourselves”, Jordi Turull recalled yesterday at the National Training Council in Vic. A glass that ended up spilling and that before also included quite extreme episodes: Roger Torrent, for example, blocked the investiture of Carles Puigdemont in 2018. In the incidents three months ago, ERC played their cards better and won what may be the biggest game yet. Time will tell if it is more because of having gained political influence or because of the current weakness of Junts.

In ERC they wield the history of electoral victories. The next municipal ones will be a litmus test. First, because two victories in that appointment already strengthen the trend against Junts but also against the PSC. In inland Catalonia, the rupture of the independence bloc is interpreted very differently than in urban areas. Does ERC really manage to broaden the base, as it claims? In 2016, the formation had 8,244 members. Last year, 9,331. “ERC in the polls fails to break the glass ceiling of the 40 deputies,” explains Colomé.

