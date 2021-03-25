A series of emails exchanged in 2014 between two heads of the technical direction of the National Library of Spain (BNE) indicate that the director, Ana Santos, was informed on those dates of the disappearance of the Sidereus nuncius, the book by Galileo Galilei printed in Venice in 1610. Among the messages that EL PAÍS has had access to are phrases such as “Informed Galileo case manager”, “Yesterday I was looking at this issue with the director” or “I’ll give you the first conclusions of the study to pass on to the director ”. Santos, who says he was unaware of the case at the time, reported the theft in 2018, four years and five months after the case was discovered.

The emails that the technical director, Mar Hernández, crossed in the summer of 2014, at that time of vacation, and the deputy director of the department, AV, show the steps that were launched after the disappearance of the astronomical treaty and how all the work of several departments had the sole purpose of informing Santos. In one of the messages, Hernández tells his number two: “Take the opportunity to show it to the director.” Asked the day before yesterday, Tuesday, about these new emails, Santos declined to respond to EL PAÍS, arguing that there is an investigation underway. Indeed, the Ministry of Culture opened an information file on Monday 15 to clarify what happened after this newspaper uncovered the case.

In previous statements, Ana Santos, who has held the position since 2013, assures that she was not informed of the theft by her subordinates in 2014 and that she found out in September 2018 (51 months after it was discovered), through the email she sent Professor of the University of Georgia (USA) Nick Wilding. This expert on Galileo warned that the Sidereus nuncius that appeared in the Library’s digital catalog was a forgery similar to those of Massimo De Caro, the famous Italian forger. At the same time, Professor of History of Science at UNED Carlos Solís asked the Library where the original of the work was.

But the story of this mysterious disappearance had started many years before. On May 19, 2014, heads of the Department of Conservation and Preservation of Funds notified the Technical Directorate and the Department of Manuscripts, Incunabula and Rare the appearance of the specimen suspected of having replaced the original. The Sidereus nuncius It was analyzed in the restoration workshop and under the microscope it was confirmed that it was a fake.

Pages from the fake copy of Galileo’s astronomical treatise ‘Siderius Nuncius’. NATIONAL LIBRARY OF SPAIN

Galileo Galilei’s work had been stolen much earlier, in 1987, along with 413 other volumes; and recovered two years later. In 2007 there was the theft of the Ptolemy, the maps stolen by the Uruguayan César Ovilio Gómez. That same year it was already verified that the only work consulted by the thief at the time, on June 4, 2004, was the Sidereus nuncius. Due to these antecedents, César Ovilio Gómez is also the main suspect for the police in the disappearance of the Galileo. The author of the theft removed the body of the BNE book, placed a copy in its place, and later made forgeries that have appeared in a New York bookstore and at a Sotheby’s auction.

The analysis of the emails sent between those responsible for the technical direction at the time offers an image of how the case was managed. On the same May 19, 2014, the date on which the suspicions about this specimen were reported, Mar Hernández, technical director, requested a report “as quickly as possible, even if it is not complete.” The next day a meeting was held with 11 department directors participating and in which they communicated their suspicions that the book 2/40418 Sidereus nuncius it had been forged; And that same day Hernández wrote his team an email asking for discretion. Hernández now explains it like this: “I asked for it from the people of the BNE and from the outside. I had to inform the director, start the investigation and see its magnitude ”.

On May 28, the technical deputy director AV again requested discretion in another email, and one of her recipients suggested that the case be communicated to the Civil Guard, which was rejected pending the gathering of more data. Hernández points out: “Informing the Civil Guard was something that we had to pass on to Santos for her to assess it.”

On June 7, 2014, a preliminary report was made on the work where it was claimed that it was a forgery and it was highlighted that the book had been consulted by the author of the robberies of the Ptolemy. Santos points out, however, that this report was not sent to him, nor was he informed of its existence.

On August 1, when Mar Hernández was already on vacation, AV, the technical deputy director, sent her boss an email with the first inquiries: “Things are clear. At the moment, a single false, the already known and several fouls, although these fouls are old. When I have it all, I will finish our table and pass the incidents to a report so that we can write to Ana [en referencia a la directora, Ana Santos]”.

The following day the two heads of this unit continued to communicate by mail about the lists of missing works and the advisability of continuing to search. The AV deputy director wrote to her boss at 11.31: “I also believe that what has been done so far is enough, I have continued with it because it is not clear to me if Ana [de nuevo se refiere a Ana Santos] what he wants is to know that we have reviewed and after a tasting everything is fine, or a detailed report with the verification of each work and the incidents of those that have something “.

An hour later, at 12:36, AV sent a new email to Hernández: “I will give you information regarding the checks carried out regarding the geography books that were stolen (‘Galileo case’) after detecting that one of them was false. First conclusions of the study to pass them on to the Director ”. At 19:09 Hernández replied to his subordinate: “Ana, take the opportunity to show it to the Director.”

On August 4, two days later, AV sent an email to Hernández with 30 points on different subjects. And, among them, he included the following sentence: “Informed Galileo case manager.” The communication to Santos, according to Hernández, was verbal. Until 2016 no emails appear in which this case is discussed again. This gap is explained, according to Hernández’s version, because Santos did not adopt any initiative, nor did he ask for more information.

The Galileo affair was stopped until September 7, 2016, when a meeting was held between the director of the Library and Mar Hernández to discuss the situation in the catalog of problematic copies. The first of the three books they were going to analyze was the Sidereus nuncius counterfeit. The next day, Hernández sent an email to four people from the manuscripts department to ask for a complete report and added: “Yesterday I was looking at this issue with the director… The director asks if the migration was done with the book in hand or from the own chips ”.

Until March 2018, the Sidereus nuncius it is no longer a matter of interest. From that month until September of that same year, Galileo’s work appeared in the exhibition Cosmos in the National Library. It was visited by 53,000 people and in the catalog it already appeared as “counterfeit”. A person who participated in the preparation of the catalog affirms that “at that time it was well known that it was a counterfeit work.”

In September 2018, Santos received the email from investigator Nick Wilding. That is when the director wrote to those responsible and asked for information. Among them to Javier Docampo, at that time director of the Department of Manuscripts, Incunabula and Rare: “Please, Javier, can you tell us something about what this man has? Do we have information about the origin of the specimen?