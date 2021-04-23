The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is clear about it: Vaccines of different commercial brands should not be mixed. The EMA Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) recommended this Friday to inoculate the second dose of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) prophylaxis to all people – regardless of their age – who have already received the first puncture, in order to complete the schedule complete immunity that makes the vaccine display its broadest immunity.

It’s more, The regulator urges countries to take the second injection between 4 and 12 weeks after the first, as specified by the laboratory, because that solution, he insists, is much better than not giving any additional dose or inoculating a ‘booster’ with messenger RNA vaccines, such as Pfizer or Moderna, which are from a different biochemical technology.

The CHMP, which reiterates that “Vaxzevria’s benefits outweigh its risks in adults of all ages” Despite the “very rare cases” of thrombi, he points out that there is no scientific evidence that the second inoculation of AstraZeneca increases the risk of these embolisms. “There has not been enough exposure and follow-up time to determine whether the risk of low platelet blood clots after a second dose will be different from the risk after the first dose,” he says. “At present,” the report points out, “there are no data or they are limited to change the current recommendations” to inoculate the second dose as required by the laboratory in its protocols.

1 in 100,000



“The AstraZeneca vaccine is effective in preventing hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths from covid-19. The most common side effects are mild or moderate, and will overcome after a few days. The most important side effects are cases of unusual thrombi estimated to occur in one in every 100,000 people vaccinated », ditch the EMA in its new document, in which it also states that there is still no “data” to prove that there is a greater risk of strokes depending on sex, although the vast majority of those affected are women.

The experts of the European regulator, in short, reject the practice implemented by a large part of European countries since mid-March of vetoing for the moment the second puncture with AstraZeneca to all people under a certain age (in Spain, under 60) after the more than 200 cases detected in the EU of strange thrombi, many of them in cerebral venous sinuses and in the abdomen, especially among women who did not reach 60 years of age.

This new EMA ruling – rejecting the cocktail of vaccines that countries such as France or Germany have already launched, which inoculate a second dose of Pfizer without any prior clinical study – is not binding on European countries. The Ministry of Health, which always in this health crisis had prided itself on following the EMA’s instructions to the letter, has already ignored the regulator on two occasions. It was on March 18 and April 7, when the EMA, despite eventually recognizing “links” between strokes and the administration of prophylaxis at the University of Oxford, urged the 27 to continue inoculations with Vaxzevria for anyone over 18 years of age. However, Spain maintained the prohibition to inoculate the dose below 60.

Study ‘Combivacs’



Now, in the Ministry of Health they assure that, “of course”, they take note of the content of this latest CHMP report, but they affirm that the national health authorities will not make a decision on a possible vaccine cocktail (administering doses of the Pfizer or Moderna messenger RNA prophylaxis) until the results of the express study called ‘Combivacs’, launched by the Carlos III Institute this week.

In this investigation against the clock participate 600 people under 60 as a sample of those 2 million essential workers (mainly teachers, police, military and firefighters) to whom Health decided to deny the second dose after the crisis caused by thrombi and for not reaching six decades of life. The test should be completed by the beginning of May, since it is from that moment when the first inoculated, after the 12 mandatory weeks, should be punctured with the second intake.

This study should determine which of the three options that the Vaccine Report opts for: leave those two million people without the second inoculation and rely on the 70% immunity that a single dose offers; administer the second AstraZeneca prick to everyone as requested by the EMA; or inject them with a second dose of one of the two messenger RNA vaccines already available on the market, that of Pifzer or even that of Moderna, if their scarce supply increases.

What is not going to do in any case Health, whatever the opinion of the EMA or Carlos III, is to give those affected the opportunity to voluntarily choose whether or not to inoculate the second dose of AstraZeneca. The sixth update of the vaccination plan approved last Wednesday definitely rejected leaving this option to the free will of essential workers. “It must be remembered once again that the choice of the vaccine cannot be established by individual choices, but must be based on efficacy and indication for different population groups,” the text noted. “Nor does it seem appropriate at the present time to offer the Vaxzevria vaccine to people under 60 years of age who voluntarily want to be vaccinated. The proposal may not only contradict the ethical principles on which the strategy itself is based, but also, if there is still not enough information available to make the most appropriate decision, the value of informed consent as a guarantee of a autonomous decision, it would be highly debatable, “said the update.