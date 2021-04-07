The European Medicines Agency (EMA) released a statement on Wednesday in which it stated that the presence of blood clots with a low number of platelets should be considered an “unusual” side effect of the Vaxzevria vaccine, which was created by the AstraZeneca laboratory and the University of Oxford.

However, the EMA clarified in its statement that the benefits of using the AstraZeneca vaccine still outweigh the risks.

Earlier this week, a senior official at the European Medicines Agency had said that there was a causal link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare clots that had been seen in dozens of people around the world, among the tens of millions who have received at least one dose of the injection.

Marco Cavaleri, EMA’s Head of Health Threats and Vaccine Strategy, told Rome’s Il Messaggero newspaper on Tuesday that it is “increasingly difficult to claim that there is no cause-and-effect relationship between AstraZeneca vaccines and Very rare cases of blood clots associated with a low level of platelets. “

But Cavaleri acknowledged that the agency still did not know exactly how the vaccine could be causing these rare side effects. The agency said its evaluation “has not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing.”

The EMA especially focused on two types of rare clots: one that occurs in multiple blood vessels, and another that occurs in a vein that drains blood from the brain.

It also looked at reports of people having low levels of platelets in their blood, putting them at risk for serious bleeding.

News in development