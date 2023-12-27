They have been one of the great medical advances of the last decade, revolutionary therapies that manage to subdue several types of blood cancer resistant to conventional chemotherapies in up to half of patients. But CAR-T, which consists of reprogramming T lymphocytes of the immune system in the laboratory to teach them to attack cancer cells, have been on the market for such a short time—the first were approved in 2017—that there are still numerous questions to be resolved about their effects. and long-term security.

That is why the publication, on November 28, of a statement from the United States drug agency, the FDAreporting that it is investigating “the serious risk” that these same cells could cause another type of cancer after several cases were detected – the note does not specify the number – it spread like wildfire in hospitals and research centers.

“It was a known risk, but until now we had no news that it had happened. The chances of this happening are very low if we take into account that there are already tens of thousands of patients in the world who have already been treated with CAR-T. But it is an important risk that must be investigated because we still know very little about it,” says Javier Briones, head of Research in Cellular Immunotherapy and Gene Therapy at Sant Pau in Barcelona and who directs the development of the first effective CAR-T in this center. against Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The news has also shaken the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which has turned to the FDA for more details. “We are aware of reports of secondary malignancies with some CAR T-cell drugs. “We have contacted the FDA to gather more information about the cases reported to US authorities,” a spokesperson explains in writing.

Since 2017, the EMA and the FDA have approved six CAR-T therapies against various types of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, although there are many more in development. These are Kymriah (Novartis), Yescarta and Tecartus (Gilead), Abecma and Breyanzi (Bristol Myers Squibb) and Carvykti (Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) and all have been included in the US agency's notice, which despite the great expectation it has generated, has also left many researchers frustrated. “The statement only says that some patients have developed T lymphoma after receiving CAR-T, but nothing more. It does not say how many there have been, or with what treatment… We are all waiting to know more details,” admits Briones.

The FDA note does specify that the cases have been detected during “the phase of clinical trials and/or post-marketing adverse event (AE) data sources” and in “several products of the class”, which has led it to determine that “the risk of T-cell malignancies is applicable to all currently approved genetically modified autologous CAR T-cell immunotherapies targeted by BCMA and CD19.”

The EMA, for its part, recalls that the EU already considered “secondary malignancies, including those of T cells, as an important potential risk” of these therapies and that as such it is included in the respective technical sheets. In addition, the agency adds, all patients who receive them are closely monitored to detect potential adverse effects: “All CAR-T cell drugs are also being closely monitored through post-authorization safety studies.”

José María Moraleda, former president of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH) and coordinator of the Advanced Therapies Network of the Ministry of Health, highlights the importance of investigating the FDA findings. “It is necessary to know how these cases have occurred to better understand the process and make CAR-T safer. The fact that it was an assumed risk does not mean that it is not an important risk,” he states before highlighting: “Despite everything, there are still a few cases and the risk-benefit balance is not affected in the face of the enormous advance that these therapies represent in the fight against cancer”.

The reasons that made these adverse effects predictable in some patients are partly related, according to Moraleda, with the characteristics of the disease and the patients who suffer from it. “They are people who have previously received several cycles of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, agents that modify DNA. We already knew that they have a greater tendency to have secondary neoplasms than the normal population. Likewise, patients who receive CAR-T also suffer from long-term immunodeficiency, which also increases the risk,” she explains.

In addition, this expert adds, the functioning of CAR-T therapies must be taken into account. “Modified T lymphocytes are effective because they have the ability to divide greatly when they reach the expected target. When this process is started and they replicate a lot and very quickly, the DNA machinery can produce errors and generate neoplastic clones. Likewise, the lentiviruses used can be randomly inserted into any part of the organism and this can be a promoter of the oncogene by chance and give rise to a neoplasia. That is why new, more targeted genetic editing techniques are being studied,” says Moraleda.

The pharmaceutical companies that manufacture CAR-T have come out to defend the effectiveness and safety of these therapies. “There is no evidence to date that calls into question the risk/benefit profile of Kymriah. Novartis has not identified a causal relationship between Kymriah and secondary malignancies in safety monitoring. “We are fully committed to patient safety and will continue to work with the FDA,” says the Swiss company, which has applied the treatment to more than 10,000 patients.

The therapies from the Gilead laboratory, Tecartus and Yescarta, have been administered to more than 17,7000 patients, according to the company. “To date we are not aware of any evidence that indicates that treatment with both has a causal role in the development of these malignant neoplasms of T cell origin,” defends a spokesperson.

Bristol Myers Squibb, with more than 4,700 patients treated with Abecma and Breyanzi, also defends that it has not “observed any case of malignancy in the CAR-T cells used”, highlights the safety profile of its therapies and assures that it “collaborates with the “FDA in its ongoing investigation and responding to the agency's requests for information.”

Janssen's Carvycti has been received by more than 2,000 patients and the company assures that “the general benefit-risk profile remains favorable.” “As part of the follow-up and surveillance after treatment with CAR-T therapy, regulatory agencies request analysis of second primary neoplasms in patients who have received cell and gene therapies. “We have shared our data with the FDA and are working with the Agency as they evaluate this new identified class safety signal,” concludes a spokesperson.

The Pharmacovigilance Bulletin published by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) on Friday, December 15, reported “one reported case of CAR T-cell positive lymphoma in an ongoing study” in a patient who had received Carvycti.

Jesús Sierra, from the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH), considers it very necessary to advance the research initiated by the FDA at a time when pharmaceutical companies are trying to promote the use of these therapies in more types of cancer and in more phases. initials of the disease. “In the current context, the risk-benefit balance remains clearly positive, because these are therapies that are used in patients who have already exhausted the available treatments and have a poor prognosis. But there are many expectations placed on extending their use to more pathologies and in earlier phases, and this is where it is essential to clarify the safety of CAR-T because whether this balance remains favorable or not will depend on it,” he explains. .

Sierra also considers that these developments may influence the negotiations between the Ministry of Health and pharmaceutical companies to incorporate some CAR-T into public health. Of the six therapies of this type approved by the EMA, two—Kymriah and Yescarta—have been approved since 2019, while the Interministerial Commission on Drug Prices (CIPM) has just approved public financing for Tecartus and Abecma. Negotiations remain open for Breyanzi, whose marketing was authorized by the European Commission in April 2022, and Carvykti (May 2022). One of the keys that explain the delay in negotiations is the high prices requested by pharmaceutical companies, between 375,000 and 465,000 euros in the latest cases.

