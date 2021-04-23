The European Medicines Agency (EMA) released a statement this Friday where provide more details about the coronavirus vaccine from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

Among his revelations, he recommends that the second dose of the vaccine be apply between 4 and 12 weeks after the patient has received the first one.

This EMA statement is an update of the information on the Vaxzevria vaccine, which was requested by the European health authorities with the intention of put the risk of developing thromboembolism in context and make a recommendation about the injection of the second doses.

EMSA stressed this Friday that “the data shows that the benefits of vaccination (with AstraZeneca) increase with age and the levels of contagion ”in society, and reiterated that its benefits outweigh the risks of developing thromboembolism.

News in development