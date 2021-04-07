The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed that there may be a link between the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the occurrence of thrombotic events, so they should be added as possible side effects. “The unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be included as very rare side effects of Vaxzevria (previously, the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine) ”, the agency announced in a release.

To reach this conclusion, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the EMA analyzed all the tests available so far, including the advice of a special group of experts, according to the agency in a statement. Specifically, the committee reviewed 62 cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and 24 in the abdomen (splanchnic vein thrombosis) notified until March 22 in the EU drug safety database (EudraVigilance), of which 18 have been fatal. However, the samples included 25 million vaccinated people, so the percentage remains low. In total, they have registered 169 brain thrombi and 53 abs Until 4 of April.

Risk factors are not known

Likewise, the agency has indicated that most of the reported cases have occurred in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of the first dose, although still no specific risk factors have been confirmed. “We cannot conclude that age and gender are determining factors,” Sabine Straus, head of the EMA Risk Assessment Committee, said at a press conference.

“A plausible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low platelets is a immune response, which leads to a condition similar to that sometimes seen in heparin-treated patients (heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, HIT). The PRAC has requested new studies and amendments to provide more information and will take the necessary additional actions ”, the note states.

Symptoms to be reported

After this new analysis, the EMA recommends health professionals and vaccinated people to “be aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low platelet levels within two weeks after vaccination”. It also points out that those who have received the vaccine should see a doctor if they feel any of these symptoms in the following weeks:

– Difficulty breathing.

– Chest pain.

– Leg swelling.

– Abdominal pain persistent.

– Neurological symptomssuch as severe and persistent headaches or blurred vision.

– Tiny blood stains under the skin beyond the injection site.

The regulatory agency emphasizes the need to report these symptoms for immediate treatment: “By recognizing the signs of blood clots and low blood platelets and treat them early, health professionals can help those affected in their recovery and avoid complications“.

The vaccine is safe and effective

Despite the relationship that may exist between the vaccine and these clotting problems, Straus insists that the risk of thrombosis is very low, 1 in 100,000, So what the benefit of the drug still outweighs the risk after its administration. “The risk of mortality from these adverse effects is much lower than that of COVID-19,” said the director of the EMA, Emer Cooke, who assures that “we need to continue applying vaccines to defend ourselves against COVID-19.” For this reason, its use is still recommended to immunize citizens against the coronavirus. “The vaccine is effective in preventing COVID-19 and reducing hospitalizations and deaths”, Guarantees the agency’s note.

“EMA Scientific Assessment Supports Safe and Effective Use of COVID-19 Vaccines. The EMA recommendations are the basis on which EU Member States will design and implement their own national vaccination campaigns. These may differ from one country to another depending on their national needs and circumstances, such as infection rates, priority populations, vaccine availability and hospitalization rates ”, concludes the European regulatory agency.