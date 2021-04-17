A Russian agency claims that a delegation from the European Medicines Agency is “visiting medical centers”

Everything indicates that the experts of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are already in Moscow, it is not known since when, carrying out the checks on the Spútnik V vaccine. This is stated by the Russian agency ‘Interfax’ and the German publication Frankfurter Rundschau in very brief information and taken with a grain of salt.

They do not provide any information, except that “they are visiting medical centers”, and nothing about deadlines, agenda, composition of the delegation, and so on. No other Russian publication has put out a single line on the matter. The Gamaleya National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, the creators of the vaccine, and the Russian Ministry of Health do not confirm or deny the information.