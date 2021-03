The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Thursday that there is no evidence to date that vaccines against COVID-19 cause more blood clotting in people who receive them, after Denmark, Iceland and Norway stopped the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The information available to date indicates that the number of thromboembolisms in vaccinated individuals is not greater than that observed in the general population“the EMA said in a statement on Thursday.

Source: agencies