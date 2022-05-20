May 20 2022 10:24
The French presidency said the new government of President Emmanuel Macron will be announced on Friday afternoon and that the first meeting of the new cabinet is scheduled for Monday.
On Monday, Macron chose Labor Minister Elizabeth Bourne as the new prime minister to lead the government to implement reforms and help the president achieve a parliamentary majority in June, only the second time in 30 years that a woman has held the position in France.
Source: agencies
#Elysee #sets #date #Macrons #announcement #government #France
Leave a Reply