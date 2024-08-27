The Elysee Palace denied information about Durov’s dinner with Macron

French satirical newspaper The Canard is in chains wrote that Telegram founder Pavel Durov said during interrogation that he was supposed to have dinner with President Emmanuel Macron.

“Pavel Durov, the head of Telegram, told the police who detained him when he got off the plane that he had dinner with Macron,” the article says.

The Elysee Palace denied this information, stating that “the president was in Le Touquet that evening.”

Durov was detained at the Paris airport on August 24. According to the French police, Durov is an accomplice to illegal actions committed via Telegram. In France, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

On August 27, the Paris prosecutor’s office revealed new details of Durov’s detention. It was reported that the Telegram founder’s detention period was extended by 48 hours.