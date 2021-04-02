The Ely Center reminds: It is worth staying away from the flood areas of the Ostrobothnian provinces

In vain movement in flooded areas should be avoided, emphasizes the Southern Ostrobothnia ELY Center. Ice and ice dams in particular can cause hazards in the Ostrobothnian provinces, as high flows can cause ice dams and rafts to start suddenly.

“Already 15 centimeters of flowing water can be poured by an adult and 30 centimeters of flowing water can move a car,” the ely center’s press release points out.

Particular care must be taken below the ice dams, as the moving ice mass can break the shore wood and spread to the carriageways.

According to the ely center, for example, river ice has accumulated in Isossakyrö, but no major damage has yet occurred.