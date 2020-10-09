Police in the Indian district of Chandrapur, Maharashtra state, have been hunting for a distraught tiger for nine months, which has killed eight people. The Indian Express newspaper reports.

Another deadly attack by a tiger named RT1 occurred on Monday, October 5. The victim of an elusive predator that has been hiding from forestry staff for months is Maroti Penam. The Indian went into the forest despite the prohibitions of the authorities. “We found footprints indicating that it was the same tiger. We took smears and sent them for examination, ”says chief forester Arvind Bunde.

The six-year-old tiger has 11 attacks, eight of which were fatal. This is a record figure for the state of Maharashtra. Several years ago, local residents were terrorized by a tigress named Anvi. In three months she killed five people. In November 2018, a dangerous predator was shot.

The Forestry Department is actively hunting RT1. The operation involves four teams of specialists. The task of the workers is complicated by the fact that the tiger attacks the bait only at night, when the use of tranquilizers is prohibited.

“Two days ago we were close to winning. Our guys were waiting for him in a cage near the bait. He came and ate it, but despite the fact that we shot him with a dart, in a matter of seconds he disappeared, ”says Munde. The forester also complained that the locals did not listen to warnings and continued to walk into the forest.

Earlier it was reported that in the Indian district of Wayanad, Kerala, a tiger tore to pieces a young man who had gone for firewood. Presumably, the predator dragged its prey 750 meters from the attack site.