Political Diabolism. The expression is from the Chilean Gabriel Salazar, National History Award winner, to refer to what he describes as the illegitimacy of the new attempt to write the Magna Carta, begun in Chile after the previous stage was completed, on September 4. In an exit plebiscite held on that date, Chileans rejected by 62% of the votes a draft drafted by the first constitutional convention elected through the ballot box in its entire history and conformed, moreover, with gender parity.

The historian postulates it as part of a broader appeal to annul the vote as a protest in the election on May 7, which, with mandatory suffrage, is called to elect the new constitutional councilors. This process has presented some difficulties due to a mixed design that, with the aim of replacing the 1980 Constitution, emerged as an alternative, the result of an agreement between the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and legitimized by the Executive of Gabriel Boric. On that occasion, after the independents had disappointed in the protagonism that was granted to them in the previous phase, the parties have once again taken control, incorporating the figure of expertsas well as an admissibility committee that must safeguard the respect of twelve bases or edges by them agreed.

But that is not the only difficulty facing the new constitutional cycle. In fact, a good part of the public conversation about the result of the election of those who will integrate it contributes to adulterate the very meaning of the process, by thinking about it in the key of electoral tactics and circumscribing its result to the calculation of the measurement of forces between the political actors. . In Chile, they point to its effect on the internal reorganization of the right-wing and left-wing conglomerates and its impact on a government that, among the possible options, could have to metabolize an adverse scenario, especially if forces that, like the of the Republican Party (PR) and the People’s Party (PDG), do not believe the constitutional change is necessary. To this, as no less a fact, must be added the existence of a generalized climate of citizen disaffection with the process in which most of the surveys agree.

But the previous constitutional attempt, which was seen riding on the back of a momentum supposedly auspicious, he didn’t have it all with him either. That first attempt was backed by citizen support expressed in the 2020 entry plebiscite of 78.28% in favor of replacing the 1980 Constitution, along with a similar percentage in favor of a constituent convention made up entirely of members chosen by popular vote.

It is forgotten that, under the epic of the call octobrism –What is the spirit of the 2019 protests called?– the consultations to unleash a process of drafting the constitution were carried out with a voluntary vote, in such a way that half of the electorate did not turn out to vote. Subsequently, when the election of conventional members to draft the new text took place in May 2021, only 43% of the voters voted. In addition, with the constitutional convention already underway, Jonathan Haidt, the prestigious American psychologist, stated that the need to act for social networks meant that this first process was doomed from the beginning. Without hiding his pessimism, he concluded: “At this moment, there is no possibility of understanding shared interests.”

The non-existence of that momentum The facilitative situation that once believed to be on the horizon transcends the immediacy of the shock wave of the social outbreak, because already during her second term, between 2014 and 2018, the former socialist president Michelle Bachelet tried to initiate a path of constitutional change through citizen consultations. Multiple councils were held throughout the country to carry out a deliberation exercise led from the presidency, without due consideration of the opposition and ending at the end of his term with a proposal delivered to Congress. The curious thing is that the chroniclers of the Chilean constitutional adventure often tend to forget that attempt.

It is probable that the fact that this political system is currently experiencing its lowest hours globally is not helpful to an experience that is considered essential to save democracy. This is certified by the main studies that, year after year, x-ray its state. Such is the case that the level of democracy enjoyed by the world citizen in 2021 has fallen to the levels of 1989. The last 30 years of democratic advances have been eradicated and close to 70% of the world population lives in dictatorships.

Moreover, the previous failed stage can be seen as an arena in which some keys to the democratic erosion that has been observed in various contexts were expressed, at the micro level. Although it was intended to overcome the idea of ​​a supervised democracy exuded by the 1980 Constitution, the text that was rejected made a bad remedy. Although it enshrined an important and avant-garde range of rights, it lacked real checks and balances between the powers, it did not give due consideration to the protection of minorities, and it included a complete review of the justice system and the application of the law that winked at that autocratic legalism observed as one of the signs of de-democratization in various countries.

Nor can one continue advancing without looking, at least out of the corner of one’s eye, at the disruptive potential of the new stage of artificial intelligence, which, in the opinion of historian Yuval Noah Harari, threatens democracy itself “because it depends on conversation public”.

Despite the fact that definitively overcoming the Constitution of the military regime of Augusto Pinochet was seen by the political class as the way out of the crisis unleashed by the social outbreak of October 2019, with consequences in the acceleration of the erosion of the traditional sources of legitimacy , the truth is that the genie of constitutional change has long been out of the bottle and it is likely that the genie will never be found. momentum favorable to undertake it.