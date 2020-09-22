Release of three soldiers kidnapped by the ELN in Arauca, in September 2018. AFP

At the gates of the second week of general quarantine decreed by the Government of Iván Duque to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last guerrilla group active in Colombia, has announced a unilateral one-month ceasefire before the advance of the pandemic. The military actions of the rebels will be suspended “from April 1 to April 30,” according to the statement released on Sunday night, and released this Monday by several congressmen in favor of resuming the frozen peace talks with the Guevarista group .

The statement, signed by the ELN Central Command, assures that the ceasefire is “a humanitarian gesture” at a time when the Colombian people “suffer the devastation of the coronavirus”, a situation that it recognizes as “a global health and humanitarian crisis ”. Colombia, which registers more than 700 confirmed cases and a dozen deaths associated with Covid-19, undergoes a national quarantine from March 25 to April 13. The highest instance of the rebels maintains that they reserve the right to defend themselves against attacks by the public force, paramilitary groups and drug trafficking gangs.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, had called a week ago for a “global ceasefire” to stop all wars to help cope with the pandemic. “It is time to declare a ceasefire and for us to join efforts to reduce the risk of the virus spreading and affecting, especially, the most vulnerable communities,” the head of the UN verification mission in Colombia had declared. Carlos Ruiz Massieu, echoing that statement. Guterres welcomed this Monday with “approval” the announcement of the ELN and made “a call to other armed groups to do the same”

Born under the influence of the Cuban revolution more than half a century ago, the ELN has announced a unilateral ceasefire on multiple occasions. It is considered the last active guerrilla after the peace agreement reached between the Government of Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) and the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), now disarmed and converted into a political party with representation in Congress.

This ceasefire, however, comes at a time when there is no dialogue process on the horizon. The car bomb that killed 22 young police officers on January 17, 2019 at the General Santander Cadet School, in the south-west of Bogotá, put on hold the difficult negotiation that Santos had started in the final stretch of his mandate, and which has languished since Duque – a staunch critic of the agreement with the FARC – took over in August 2018.

In its statement, the ELN also asks the Duque government “to order the quartering of its troops” and to meet with its delegates in Havana, Cuba, “to arrange a bilateral and temporary ceasefire,” accompanied by the guarantor countries. . The Executive, in the opposite direction, has internationalized the tensions with the ELN, framing them in the fight against terrorism, as made clear at the international summit held earlier this year on the occasion of the anniversary of the attack on the cadet school. In fact, he has insistently asked the Cuban authorities to capture the leaders of the ELN. Havana –which also hosted the negotiations with the FARC– has denied Bogotá the extradition of the negotiators who are still on the island, protected by the protocols for breaking off the talks.

The ELN has at least 2,500 men distributed in different regions of the country, including several border departments. The government of Iván Duque has repeatedly denounced, even to the UN, that the rebels find refuge on the other side of the border with Venezuela, where they have consolidated a strategic rearguard. As a recent X-ray of the Ideas for Peace Foundation (FIP), the ELN has not only managed to strengthen and consolidate in areas where it already had a historical presence, it has also expanded to new areas in the face of the vacuum left by the disarmament of the extinct FARC.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– The coronavirus map: this is how cases grow day by day and country by country

– Questions and answers about the coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease

– In case of having symptoms, these are the telephones that have been enabled in each community

– Click here to subscribe to the daily newsletter about the pandemic