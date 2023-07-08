The National Liberation Army (ELN) has released this Friday afternoon the sergeant who had kidnapped on Monday and her two children, as confirmed by the military forces and the Ministry of Defense. The released photos show the uniformed mother, the two children – six and eight years old – and the family dog. In one of the images, the girl carries her stuffed unicorn in her arms, while her brother hides behind a flag of the Ombudsman’s Office. The three are surrounded by men and women dressed in gray uniforms, their faces covered by scarves emblazoned with the name and colors of the guerilla.

The Ombudsman’s Office has reported that the release was finalized after mediation by the regional office and the Catholic Church. It has also indicated that the sergeant and her children were received “in apparent good health.”

Ghislaine Karina Ramírez and her two children —Angie Rocío and Juan Camilo— were kidnapped on Monday when they were traveling to Arauca. The family came from Melgar (Tolima) and was on its way to a new life on the border with Venezuela, after the Army ordered the transfer of Ramírez to the base in the area. The grandparents, Gerardo and María Nancy, had said goodbye to them on Sunday with some concern about what their lives would be like in Arauca. “Several times I told him to ask for leave. She said no. She told me: ‘No daddy, it’s an order, I have to comply,’ Gerardo told a few minutes before the release, in a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS.

The family’s main concern these days was Juan Camilo, who is autistic. “I know that my daughter is strong in the situation that is happening right now, but I am worried about the children. It’s a different situation, especially his. When he gets angry, squeezes, bites… if he acts that way with another person, you worry that they will treat him badly, ”explained the grandfather.

On Wednesday, the military forces named the ELN as the armed group behind the kidnapping. “We hold the ELN’s Eastern War Front responsible for the life and physical integrity of our non-commissioned officer and minors,” read a statement released by the Eighth Division on Wednesday. The Office of the High Commissioner for Peace, for its part, asked the group to comment on the matter and several political leaders commented that this kidnapping was contrary to what was expected from a guerrilla group that was negotiating peace and signed a ceasefire. with the government. The ELN, however, remained silent.

Defense Minister Iván Velásquez sparked controversy this Friday morning when he blamed the sergeant for the kidnapping. “She [estaba] alone, with her children, in her vehicle, traveling, in an area where the National Liberation Army is known to be present [ELN]. That is an act of imprudence ”, he declared to various media outlets in Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca). As he explained, members of the public force are expected to be “very careful” in their movements, especially in dangerous areas. Hours later, he clarified on Twitter that his comment should not be used “to divert responsibility for the kidnapping that is attributed without nuance to the illegal armed organization.”

