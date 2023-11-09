Mural made on the façade of the house of Luis Díaz’s paternal grandfather. In the photo Lucho’s father: Luis Manuel Díaz, or Mane. Barrancas, April 11, 2022. Camilo Rozo

This Thursday, the ELN released the father of soccer player Luis Díaz, whom it had kidnapped for 12 days. Luis Manuel Díaz has been handed over by his captors to a UN and Church mission. The kidnapping that has shocked the entire country has put in real danger the peace negotiations between the Government and the guerrillas, who agreed three months ago on a ceasefire that has now been clearly violated. The athlete has lived in England, where he plays for Liverpool, the most distressing days for him.

The Government delegation that is negotiating peace with the guerrilla has announced the release in a statement and has demanded the freedom of the rest of the kidnapped people: “We register with joy the release of Don Luis Manuel Díaz. Also, that he was able to return safely to his family and his community. We hope that he will soon regain his peace of mind, disturbed by an event that should never have happened.”

In theory, the liberation has been in the works since November 3. That day the guerrilla released a statement in which they assured that the process was beginning, but it took six days to complete it. President Gustavo Petro has despaired at the slowness with which it was being carried out. ELN justified the delay due to the enormous military presence in the area, which according to them prevented them from returning the victim safely. To facilitate the handover, the army and the police suspended the search operation in the Serranía del Perijá, where he is supposedly being held. In the end, a corridor was created through which the guerrillas could travel and hand over Mane Díaz, with humanitarian organizations as witnesses.

The soccer player’s parents were kidnapped on October 28 in Barrancas, his town. The couple was refueling at a gas station when some armed men on motorcycles took them away – the ELN later said that they did not know they were the soccer player’s parents, but it sounds hardly credible, everyone in the surrounding area knows the couple very well. The police and army immediately deployed a large force in the area to try to find them. Due to the pressure of the siege, the kidnappers were forced to release her mother, Cilenis Marulanda, but they managed to retain Mane. From that moment on, nothing more was known about her whereabouts. Barrancas, a city of 38,000 inhabitants in La Guajira, a region next to the Caribbean Sea, took to the streets to demand her release.

His captors did not contact the authorities or the family in the following days. There was speculation that Mane was in the power of some local mafia that had been watching him for some time. The police had warned him, some time ago, that there was a risk of being kidnapped and recommended, among other things, not to visit a coffee farm that he owns in the mountains. One of the first hypotheses that the authorities used is that, to avoid police and military pressure, the kidnappers had hidden him in Venezuela. They offered a $50,000 reward to anyone who gave any information that would help find him.

The case took a turn on November 1, when military intelligence informed Defense Minister Iván Velásquez that the ELN was responsible for the kidnapping. A crisis cabinet was immediately organized in the Casa de Nariño, the presidential residence. Gustavo Petro called Díaz by phone to inform him of the new news. On the one hand, the anguish of the kidnapping persisted, but at least those responsible were already identified and, thanks to the negotiation table, there was direct dialogue with them. The person in charge of speaking with the guerrilla leadership was Otty Patiño, the head of the government delegation in the dialogues, who traveled to Cuba in the following hours.

The negotiation has been much slower than Petro expected, who requested immediate release without any success. The rush, it is clear, does not go with the ELN, one of the last guerrillas in the world. The combatants have tense the situation to the maximum, it is not known for what purpose, and in the process they have turned all public opinion against them, which directly affects the peace process. It has also become evident that the representatives of the table do not control all the ELN cells, that they act on their own and are not necessarily in favor of demobilizing. It could happen as with the extinct FARC, which handed over their weapons, but small dissident groups continue to be deployed in the mountains.

The country enthusiastically welcomed the negotiation proposed by Petro, as soon as he came to the Government, to disarm a group that has been in power for 60 years, but as time passes and the dialogue does not advance, people lose patience. Acceptance was around 65% and has now dropped to 51%. The kidnapping of Mane Díaz has been a strange move, since he is the father of an absolute idol of Colombians. He never had privileges, he was born in a humble environment, like millions of fellow citizens, and he earned success and fame due to his enormous effort and talent. That the violent part of his country has paid him like this has left enormous unease in the country.

(News in development)

