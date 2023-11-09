Luis Manuel Díaz was handed over this November 9 to a commission made up of the UN and the Catholic Church in the Serranía del Perijá, in the north of the country, after 12 days of kidnapping by the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN). . President Gustavo Petro celebrated the release, which comes at a complex moment in the peace negotiations between the Government and the armed group.

Luis Manuel Díaz, the father of Colombian soccer player Luis Díaz, is free.

The peace delegation of the Government of Colombia at the dialogue table with the ELN confirmed that the man was released by that guerrilla on November 9 and handed over to a commission made up of members of the UN and the Catholic Church, as well as medical personnel.

After 12 days of uncertainty and failed attempts to free him, the Liverpool player’s father was released in the foothills of the Serranía del Perijá, near the town of Barrancas, in the north of the country, where he was kidnapped on December 28. October.

First images of Luis Manuel Díaz free after twelve days kidnapped by the ELN guerrilla. The father of the player Luis Díaz was handed over to a humanitarian commission of the UN and the Catholic Church in the vicinity of the Serranía de Perijá, near the town of… pic.twitter.com/s7QaAe9A3T — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) November 9, 2023



Luis Manuel Díaz was transferred by helicopter to the city of Valledupar where he will undergo a medical check-up.

President Gustavo Petro celebrated the liberation in X and expressed in a brief message: “Long live freedom and peace.”

News in development…