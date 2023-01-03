ELN guerrillas announce a unilateral ceasefire for the New Year’s Eve festivities on December 19. That truce expired on January 2. RR SS

The National Liberation Army (ELN), the last active guerrilla in Colombia, has denied the president, Gustavo Petro, who assured on December 31 that the rebels would be part of the five armed groups with which he had agreed a bilateral ceasefire . “The ELN delegation for talks has not discussed with the government of Gustavo Petro any proposal for a bilateral ceasefire, therefore there is still no agreement on this matter,” the subversive group said in a statement released on Tuesday. The president has convened an extraordinary meeting this morning with the High Commissioner for Peace and the Ministers of the Interior and Defense to evaluate and take actions, among which is to repeal the decree and resume military actions against that guerrilla, according to information THE COUNTRY.

The head of the government delegation in the talks with the ELN, Otty Patiño, had remained silent after Petro’s announcement. This Tuesday, after the guerrillas denied the government, he published a statement in which he acknowledged that the bilateral ceasefire is an “intention”, which is expected to be discussed in the next round of negotiations. “This ceasefire proposal is a first step towards a new understanding and a new future,” he said.

The ELN had previously declared a Christmas truce, which expired on January 2. Petro, in his announcement on Saturday, assured that the bilateral truces would be extended for six months, extendable according to the negotiations with each of the armed groups. Each has its own decree. But the guerrillas have said that they will only comply with what is discussed and agreed upon at the dialogue table that is already underway with the Government, which completed its first round of talks in Caracas. “In the past cycle of dialogues held in Venezuela that culminated on December 12, only what was announced regarding the institutionalization of the table was agreed upon and adjustments to the agenda began, which were taken to consultations, both with the president and to the central command,” the rebels said in this week’s statement.

The guerrillas have announced that only when the second round is completed, which will begin this month in Mexico on a date to be defined, will they be willing to discuss the ceasefire proposal. “We understand the government decree as a proposal to be examined in the next cycle,” concludes the guerrilla group.

Since the beginning of the talks with the ELN, the doubt has persisted as to whether some guerrilla fronts that operate with a significant degree of independence will abide by the decisions made by the negotiating leadership. Colombian justice has detected within the ELN six groups of combatants dedicated to drug trafficking and illegal mining who do not usually comply with ceasefires and have no interest in a negotiation and disarmament process.

In the national map of risks due to the presence of the ELN in Colombia that the Ombudsman’s Office presented at the end of last year, the last active guerrilla in the country “has a presence, transits or intermittently” in 22 of the 32 departments, mainly in Norte de Santander –where the Catatumbo region is located, bordering Venezuela–, Chocó, Arauca, Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Nariño. In Arauca it maintains a war with the dissidents of the extinct FARC that departed from the peace process – which on more than one occasion has spilled over into Venezuela – and in Chocó with the Clan del Golfo.

On the brink of the New Year, Petro announced on his Twitter account an agreement for a six-month bilateral ceasefire with five armed groups. In addition to the ELN, he referred to the second Marquetalia and the Central General Staff, the two main FARC dissidents; the Clan del Golfo, also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia; and to the Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Nevada. “There will be a national and international verification mechanism,” said the president.

Until now, only a formal negotiating table with the ELN has been established, which resumes the process that began with Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018) and was suspended with Iván Duque (2018-2022). Without actually specifying the expected bilateral ceasefire, the delegations closed the first cycle on December 12 at the Humboldt Hotel in Caracas with the announcement of a partial agreement on “humanitarian actions and dynamics” in two specific regions starting in January 2023: Bajo Calima, in the department of Valle del Cauca, and Medio San Juan, in Chocó, both along the Pacific corridor, in the west of the country. They also recognized the serious situation in prisons and agreed to “emergency humanitarian care for a group of political prisoners” of the guerrilla.

The ELN has declared unilateral truces on several occasions, such as the one at the end of the year, among others in May for the presidential elections, but only on one occasion has it reached bilateral agreements. The process that began at the end of the Santos government agreed at the time to a “bilateral, temporary, and national” ceasefire that lasted 101 days. This partial agreement, reached in September 2017, was the first document ever signed by the ELN with the State in more than half a century of armed conflict, despite the fact that it has sat down to negotiate with almost all governments since the 1980s. “This bilateral ceasefire coincided with the visit of Pope Francis to Colombia and it was fulfilled well, on both sides, as certified by the United Nations, which were the observers,” Juan Camilo Restrepo, who was at that time, told EL PAÍS. then the chief negotiator of the Government of Santos.

FARC dissidents accept the truce announced by the Government

The Segunda Marquetalia and the Estado Mayor Central, both FARC dissidences, have supported Gustavo Petro’s announcement and have assured, through a statement, that they accept the truce. “The arrival of the bilateral ceasefire is the result, mainly, of the call of the communities and social organizations that are victims of the structural causes of the social and armed conflict and its consequences; of the will of the national government, expressed in the concrete actions of some of its representatives to de-escalate the confrontations,” the dissidents indicated in a statement.

The guerrillas agree to comply with the ceasefire, but they demand that the other armed groups and political sectors assume the “construction of peace” to prevent “the warmongering sectors from imposing themselves and sabotaging as they tried to do during the demonstration of the unilateral ceasefire ”. In the statement they announce that they have ordered all the structures, fronts, columns and companies to immediately cease hostile actions against the public forces.

