Disbelief spreads among the ELN guerrillas. They are seen with long faces. They still can’t believe that President Gustavo Petro equated them a few days ago with drug cartels. In Havana, where the guerrilla and the government are negotiating, the most tense hours have been going on since the process began. The leadership of the insurgents considers that Petro made these statements to none other than the military leadership and sent the message that this is his new security doctrine. The work sessions have been suspended and they promised that they would not resume until the government recognized in a statement the political nature of the ELN. That is, a rectification of the president. Some statements were not worth it, it had to be in writing.

The document arrived, but before that the Twitter account of the Colombian Presidency shared four points that, in its opinion, the guerrillas must abide by in these negotiations if they want to have a political nature. He asked the guerrillas to recognize the new reality of the country, work seriously on a ceasefire, there are no more deaths and there is a cessation of hostilities against society. It didn’t exactly sound like an approach or an outstretched hand. There must have been an internal discussion, because the message disappeared after fifteen minutes and was never uploaded again.

The guerrillas didn’t care if the government backed down; he didn’t like what he had just read. He responded in a very short time with four other points in his usual tone against the established order: he asks that it be recognized that the violent structures of the country that allow illicit economies are as old as the regime; that the State dismantle the narco-paramilitary structures that it fed and promoted; an end to militarization in the territories; and that there be a cessation of hostilities on the part of the economic elites, the state sectors and parastatal forces against the population. The classic discourse of the ELN, in summary.

Hours later, the head of the ELN delegation, Pablo Beltrán, gave a self-interview on YouTube. “If the president comes and tells the generals that we are a non-political group, that we are like the Clan del Golfo, all the talks go to waste,” he said. He appeared calm and neat, as usual for him. He explained that no one from the ELN is involved in the drug-trafficking business and that if anyone did, he would be subject to the internal laws of the guerrilla. On the other hand, he acknowledged that they charge taxes to the coca paste merchants who operate in his territories.

Screenshot.

The statement that was to bring the parties back to the table finally arrived. The Government indicated that through a resolution, 036 of March 6, it recognized the existence of negotiations and dialogues of a political nature with the ELN. He also took for granted the legitimacy of the guerrilla delegation, the agenda they have agreed upon in Mexico, and the support of the guarantor and observer countries in this dialogue process. The ELN welcomed the message, although it did not like something: in the first sentence it was recognized that the negotiations were of a political nature, not the organization itself.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

The decree to which the Government refers is insufficient for the guerrillas. The ELN continues to be covered by the Gao law, that of organized armed groups. It is not simply a categorization. If a militiaman is captured, even if he is not accused of any blood crime, the national penitentiary institute includes him in the toughest classification, A, reserved for terrorists. The guerrilla is now incommunicado and faces harsh conditions inside the prison.

This has been the biggest crisis the process has faced. There was an important one, that of the ceasefire that Petro decreed without consulting the guerrillas, something that was later denied. But this time the ELN has felt disrespected and reduced to the category of a criminal organization. In the speech before the military forces that unleashed all this controversy, Petro stated that as of 1993, what he called the third stage of the conflict, there are no objective causes for the insurgency and he points out that the drug trade is still fighting. The last guerrilla that existed is the M-19, in which he was a member. This coincides with the thesis of former president Juan Manuel Santos who points out that, once the FARC has been demobilized, the only thing left is organized crime. So there is no social political conflict that justifies the armed uprising. All guerrillas are criminals, period.

The guerrillas maintain that the negotiations are in a “pause” moment. A key man of the Government in this matter, Senator Iván Cepeda assures that the impasse that was generated by the president’s words has been overcome and the work of the two delegations continues firmly. Cepeda, it must be said, is naturally optimistic. In the background, there is the feeling of the ELN that Petro is proposing a new security doctrine. The central command of the guerrilla has been forced to intervene, in their understanding the situation is serious. Both parties agree, however, that leaving the table is not an option. Peace has to come, even after many curves.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.