UI Sunday, June 27, 2021, 9:00 p.m.

Researchers and members of the Colombian intelligence services have been working tirelessly since Friday afternoon to find the authors of the

shooting attack on the helicopter in which the president, Iván Duque was traveling. The investigations continued this Sunday, with the incorporation of drones that help reconstruct the events that occurred 1.2 kilometers from the runway of the Cúcuta airport, on the border with Venezuela. According to the newspaper ‘El Tiempo’,

the main hypotheses in which they work point to criminal groups such as the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Sources related to the investigation explained to the newspaper that

Suspicions are centered on the organizations that are fighting in Cúcuta for the control of drug trafficking and smuggling routes, for which Duque is an uncomfortable figure. “They want to kill the president because he is a threat to drug traffickers and he fights armed groups,” said the presidential adviser for National Security, Rafael Giovanni Guarín, to the newspaper ‘El Nuevo Siglo’.

The ELN is one of the strongest organizations in the area. It is estimated that it has about 1,100 militiamen on the other side of the border, in the neighboring Venezuelan states. from Zulia, Táchira and Apure. This group was blamed for the June 16 car bomb attack on a military installation in Cúcuta that left 36 wounded.

The

two other official lines of investigation open around the attack on the presidential helicopter

They target the 33rd Front – dissidents of the extinct FARC guerilla – and the criminal group ‘Los Pelusos’.

Venezuela no



Despite the fact that one of the two rifles found at the scene belonged to the Caracas Army,

The investigators do not seem to have evidence for now that points to the regime of Nicolás Maduro, as ‘El Tiempo’ advanced. Not surprisingly, for more than a decade Venezuela’s weapons have been in the process of being replaced and the fate of many of them is worrying.

Violence, for its part, returned to make an appearance this Sunday in Colombian lands with

three attacks occurred

in areas where guerrillas and dissidents operate. Nine people lost their livesfour of them police officers, local authorities reported.