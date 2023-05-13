– Photograph provided by the Colombian Presidency showing Colombian President Gustavo Petro in a televised address on Friday, from the Casa de Nariño in Bogotá (Colombia). Colombian Presidency (EFE)

The news brought the guerrillas out of the suffocation caused by the humidity in Havana. One of them had just read with astonishment the statements by Gustavo Petro collected yesterday in the newspaper El Espectador and warned the rest. The president, it was read in the information, doubted that the bosses sitting at the negotiating table with the Government really ruled over the armed guerrillas and assured that their true reason for being in these times was the illegal economy, that is, drug trafficking. and extortion. The guerrilla delegates couldn’t believe that the head of state, so rhetorical at times, would suddenly stab them with this dagger without coming to much sense. To make sure, they began to follow the direct from the Twitter account of the Presidency through a mobile phone, which broadcast an event in which the Petro passionately and without any restraint addressed the admirals and generals of the military forces. Methodical as they are, Pablo Beltrán and his team waited to see the transcription in Word to assess their words, in case there was any mistake. There wasn’t really. Petro had said exactly what he was saying. The viewer. So, the ELN bosses took it as a true affront.

The matter has put the peace talks between the Government of Colombia and the ELN, which are taking place these days in Cuba, in crisis. Twenty-four hours earlier, the guerrillas had issued a communiqué in which they said that everything was going wonderfully, that the table was advancing “rigorously” to reach the ceasefire that obsesses the president so much and the mechanism to obtain the participation of the society in the process. It was a mirage. Petro’s energetic words before those in uniform, typical of someone who likes to repeat that he is the commander in chief of the armed forces, blew up all that harmony. “They sit at the table and talk, but do they rule?” Petro wondered. “There each of us has many questions. Do they really rule?

He was referring to historical leaders of the guerrilla such as Gabino, who has belonged to the ELN since he was a child. He is now old, said the president, and he has sat down to negotiate. But does he really rule? Petro implied no. The fronts are autonomous, they are federal, Petro continued, a statement maintained by some security experts. This thesis maintains that the guerrillas hidden in the camps in the middle of the jungle do not necessarily answer to the leadership, which is the one sitting at the negotiating table. “They all revolve around the illicit economy, they have little to do with Father Camilo Torres (one of the founders, a follower of Liberation Theology). They have the same flag, yes, but their raison d’être is the illicit economy,” continued Petro.

ELN leader Nicolás Rodríguez Bautista, alias “Gabino” (r) and ELN chief negotiator Israel Ramírez, alias ‘Pablo Beltrán’ (i), during the start of the third cycle of peace talks between the Colombian Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), on May 2 in Havana (Cuba). Ernesto Mastrascusa (EFE)

This whole affair has inflamed the ELN negotiators, who feel insulted. The delegation has asked Petro to clarify as soon as possible if he considers that this negotiation is being carried out with a political organization or with a criminal gang, as he has suggested. What the president said, according to the guerrilla statement, is disrespectful and stigmatizing and violates the agreement in Mexico, where both parties agreed on the need to overcome the armed conflict and move “towards national reconciliation.” The guerrillas consider that this is also a questioning for the government delegation, the guarantor countries, the accompanying organizations (UN and Colombian Episcopal Conference) and the accompanying countries, among which is Spain.

The reality is that Petro has sown discord in this negotiation. Sitting at the table, the parties have not had any problems, they have always shown great harmony and spirit to reach an agreement. However, everything is progressing too slowly, in the president’s eyes. Petro is in a hurry to reach a ceasefire, for example. He tried to rush it into the new year by inventing that an agreement had been reached to implement it. The ELN felt drawn into something that had not been consulted and denied that such a truce existed. The guerrillas publicly denied the president. Months later, Petro said something more or less similar to what he has said this time, that the guerrillas had gone from a socially committed fight to the business of drug trafficking and crime. Skillful negotiators such as Senator Iván Cepeda and the High Commissioner for Peace, Camilo Rueda, have been able to overcome these obstacles that have been planted along the way, but on this occasion, in which a rectification is called for in public, the problem will not be easy. to manage.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

In a plenary session in Havana, ELN negotiators have asked for clarification, and the sooner the better. It seems very unlikely that this would jeopardize the dialogue, but it could happen that this crisis sends the two delegations to consultations, as in other serious situations of this long process started during the mandate of Juan Manuel Santos. The government’s would go to Bogotá, and the guerrilla’s to the camps to assess the situation. It is to be decided. What is certain is that Petro has once again tightened the negotiation with the guerrillas with his words. He wants a deal and he wants it now, and he won’t shut up until he does. That will test the resistance of the ELN.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.