Spanish women’s football already has a reference name. They League will be the new name of the current Iberdrola League, within the framework of a project presented this Thursday by Irene Lozano, president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), which will consist of 16 clubs and will bring with it the desired professionalization of the highest category.

The new competition will start from the next campaign, 2021-22, and will be supervised by the governing body of Spanish sport until 2024, together with the Spanish Football Federation (FEF), an authorized entity for its organization, the clubs themselves and an independent marketer that will be in charge of awarding and exploiting the audiovisual rights, a source of discord in recent times.

In this sense, and despite the fact that the clubs already have signed television contracts, Lozano herself assured that Mediapro, the production company that has in its hands the rights of 13 of the 18 current teams, and there is “a very good disposition to facilitate the commercialization” of the great asset that women’s football has today for the negotiation of the same within a joint package of centralized sales, in the style of what happens in the League or the Champions League, the great competitions of men’s football.

To date, only three competitions in Spain have the professional status on the part of the CSD: the First and Second of men’s soccer and the ACB Basketball League, something that according to the president of the CSD, incurs an injustice when all three are in the field of men’s sports. In this regard, the Sports Law establishes that all professional competition must be governed by a specific association, the creation of which will be the next step and which will be made up of the 16 clubs of the highest category and will have its own board of directors and presidency. This institution will be, together with the FEF, in charge of preparing the statutes of the new Liga Ellas, before being definitively approved by the CSD.

The project was presented at an event held on the athletics tracks in front of the CSD headquarters and was also attended by the First Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo, which attests to the strong commitment of the central Executive for the competition. The presidents of the clubs of the current Iberdrola League and several footballers from the different teams also attended.

“This opens the way for us to have the same regulated and promoted competition spaces in all those disciplines where men have always been almost exclusively hegemonic. It is the door that opens so that Spanish women can have the same rights and spaces “, Calvo valued about a project that will also move from sports to social through a foundation.