Ain Kassimou is expensive, Juky Sa in the red by 5 million euros

The red of the splendid villa has now exceeded 5 million eurosAin Kassimou” of Marrakech formerly owned by the deceased Woman Marella Caracciolo of Chestnutthe widow of John Agnelli.

This is highlighted in the 2023 budget just filed in Luxembourg. Juky Sathe company established in 2003, approximately five years after the death of the Lawyer, which holds the real estate participation and is chaired by Geneva Elkannsister of John Philip And Lapo and Donna Marella’s grandchildren, all three of whom are beneficiaries.

Own Geneva she managed to get from Muhammad VIking of Morocco, the extension of the concession on the villa for another five years and this is because the sovereign is the owner of every national asset, especially if it is a large water reserve like that of Ain Kassimou.

In detail, the financial year closed with a deficit of 11,350 euros, lower than the deficit of 109,000 euros in 2022, which the meeting decided to carry forward, thus raising the previous losses to over 5.08 million.

Juky You know values ​​its real estate assets – which have undergone some recent improvements – for 10.4 million (the villa was bought in July 2003 for 12 million) and has debts of 14.5 million. The board of directors has left Pierre Lentz and he entered Philippe Ponsardpartner of BDO Luxembourg.

The Luxembourg company was called “Juky” in homage to the name of Donna Marella’s beloved Japanese Akita dog. The board of directors of Juky also includes Francesca Barcaglioni And Umberto Cerasi.