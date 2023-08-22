The championship, presented on Monday in Johannesburg, was co-founded by three protagonists of the A1 Grand Prix Motor Racing World Cup, which ran from 2004/05 to 2008/09.

Liu Yu and Tokyo Sexwale, former starters of the A1GP national teams of China and South Africa respectively, joined forces with championship general manager and then commercial manager during creation and first two seasons, Stephen Watson, to establish the Elite World Cup in time for a winter season to take place in 2024/25.

The series has no connection to the A1GP resurgence being planned by Origin Sports Group, which announced in May that it had bought the rights to the name and is seeking to raise £80m for the relaunch.

The founders of the Elite World Cup have revealed they already have the funding to get the series off the ground with the construction of 50 electric racing cars, which will most likely be based on the 2000hp Evija hypercar or super sports car, which was first unveiled in 2019.

Final talks are underway with Lotus Cars and parent company Geely to finalize an agreement to use the Evija, which was the centerpiece of Monday’s launch in South Africa.

The league aims to attract 25 national teams to join using a franchise model similar to that of the original A1GP.

Former Formula 3000 driver Watson, who later served as director of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, explained that discussions were already underway with potential affiliates.

“We’ve shared our ideas with a few parties and already have strong interest. We have people telling us they’re coming,” he told Motorsport.com.

Elite World Cup founders Stephen Watson, Tokyo Sexwale and Liu Yu Photo by: Elite World Cup

The word Elite in the series name refers to the profile of the riders it seeks to attract.

“A1GP very quickly became a sort of junior formula, a stepping stone for young riders,” said Watson. “Here we want drivers who have already flown their national flag in Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR or other top-level series, including the World Rally Championship.”

“We know what it’s like to have a big name representing your country for a series since the days of the A1GP: when Jos Verstappen drove for the Dutch team, the Zandvoort dunes for his home race were a sea of ​​orange.”

“That’s why we call it the Elite World Cup, because we want the most distinguished and highest profile riders possible from every country.”

Each national team must have a minimum of two riders. The race weekends will consist of a sprint race on Saturday of around 40 minutes, before a mini-endurance of around an hour and 20 minutes on Sunday.

Both races will essentially be relay races: when one car goes into the pits, it will be replaced on the track by the team’s second car.

There will be a minimum of one pit stop in the sprint race and three in the main race, meaning fast charging will be used to replenish battery levels.