President Macron has ordered the closure of the École Nationale d’Administration. The French university has become the code of a state power remote from the bourgeoisie, although its founding in 1945 was an act of revolution.

W.ow many citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany have heard of the German University of Administrative Sciences Speyer? Every Frenchman, on the other hand, knows the École nationale d’administration and, in particular, its abbreviation ENA, because this institution has a reputation for training the staff for the switching points in politics, business and administration. Both advocates and opponents regularly succumb to the je ne sais quoi of the exercise of power and look spellbound at this institution, be it to see the selfless official avant-garde of the French Republic or to castigate the game of a conspiratorial decision-making cartel.

If one wanted to transfer the outstanding position of this institution to German conditions, one would have to imagine an alternative story in which four of the last six chancellors, in some governments almost half of all federal ministers, rows of members of the Bundestag, Bundesbank directors, high-ranking officials of international organizations, dozens Board members of DAX companies, directors of the television stations, the head of the State Library in Berlin, important museum directors and university rectors had already enjoyed their academic training in an exclusive group at the same alma mater. Administrative academies sprang up in numerous countries to emulate the ENA model: an extraordinarily successful case of administrative technology transfer.