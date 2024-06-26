Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Elite Player Development Project, which is based on self-efforts and supervised by Dr. Zakaria Ahmed Al-Awadhi, the National Team Goalkeepers Coach Supervisor at the Football Association, in cooperation with parents and a number of national coaches, has entered its sixth year. The program is concerned with developing young players with a professional mentality through internship programs in a number of European countries, including Italy, Serbia and Bosnia. The project focuses on attracting distinguished players from schools, some of whom are affiliated with clubs, to camps where internships take place with European clubs.

Despite regular training and playing some matches during the camp, the greatest focus is on developing the personality of young people by acquiring life skills in dealing with different environments, in addition to lectures given by European experts in psychological aspects and dealing with other life matters. The camps also include tourism programmes. .

Dr. Zakaria Ahmed Al-Awadhi said: The project aims to strengthen the player’s athletic personality and develop life skills. The project is a personal effort that was launched 6 years ago, during which we set up camps in a number of countries and coordinate in them alongside parents with a number of state clubs, and some public and private school students also participate in it. Through this project, we seek to provide players who are distinguished technically and professionally, and to provide goalkeepers for national teams, and players who have a strong personality and greater knowledge of the various matters of life and who can adapt to any environment.

He added: We are happy with this project, and with the great cooperation and coordination of all concerned (clubs and parents), as well as with the demand to participate in the various camps, which we have organized so far, and which have had a great impact on the formation of the players’ personalities, as they return with a different mentality than before.