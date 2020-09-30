The elite of Spanish karate returns to compete in the National League this Saturday in Guadalajara (The initial headquarters, in Valdepeñas, has fallen due to the pandemic). They will do so without PCR, but assuming an affidavit that they are COVID-19 free, but this afternoon he did not train, at least those who are in the CAR of Madrid.

A dozen karate men attended a cardioprojection class led by three internists from the Anest Intens company. Almost two hours that, according to Sandra Sánchez, were very interesting: “These classes had to be given at all levels, and in schools, so that all of society knows it. It is a basic training that can be very useful at any time ”. Ensures the world champion, who has never seen the need to intervene in this type of situation.

For the world runner-up, Damián Qintero, “this class is basic, of course, but very interesting. From the outset, it reminds you of your priorities when you have no choice but to assist someone who chokes and is now, or suffers a heart attack, or collapses from a blow. You are not a specialist, of course, but it gives an idea of ​​how to behave ”.

Both stand out in katas, they are among the best in the world in a non-contact discipline, but in gyms they coexist with kumite gyms, where blows escape and there yes accidents can arise in which they can intervene. After all, emergencies can arise at any time and in all kinds of circumstances.