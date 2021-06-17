Sergio Ramos leaves Real Madrid after 16 years defending the white jersey. The departure of the captain will leave a great void in Real Madrid and also in the dressing room and on the pitch. And if Varane also ends up leaving the club, then Ancelotti may find himself with a serious problem in the axis of the rear since he would only be left with three centrals.
Let’s see what elite defenses could fill the gap left by Ramos in his march.
The Austrian is Real Madrid’s first reinforcement for the 2021/2022 season and in principle he will be the one who will occupy Ramos’s position in the center of the rear. However, Alaba is a versatile player who we have seen playing in midfield and seeing how Kroos and Modric finished the course, we cannot rule out that Ancelotti uses him as a midfielder.
Real Madrid don’t have to go far to rebuild their defense. Nacho Fernández has held the position of captain for much of the season and has shown that he is not only a good substitute, but that he can be a starter in this team. And if Varane leaves, it is most likely that he will start in the center of the rear with Alaba. Nacho is prepared to take the stripes of Ramos in defense.
Matthijs de Ligt amazed everyone with Ajax Amsterdam and in 2019 he made the leap to a great like Juventus. However, in Turin we have not finished seeing the great Ajax center-back and the rumors about his departure are there. In fact, Joan Laporta would have noticed him to reinforce the Barça defense. Could Ligt unleash another war between Madrid and Barcelona for a player?
Jules Koundé’s season has not gone unnoticed by the big clubs in Europe and the Frenchman, of course, is on the white agenda. Koundé has already expressed his desire to play in a big league and could travel the same path as Ramos: from Sevilla to Madrid. The French defender has the qualities to become a top center-back although he still lacks that point of experience in the elite.
Pau Torres is called to fill the gap of Sergio Ramos in the national team and why can’t he also do it at Madrid? The Villarreal defender is also another of the players who are closely following at the Santiago Bernabéu. He knows LaLiga well after four seasons and he has been champion of the Europa League against Manchester United, without a doubt a good letter of introduction.
Aymeric Laporte has been losing prominence at Manchester City and is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans for next season. In fact, the coach himself offered the player to FC Barcelona. If Madrid sign Laporte, he would make a masterful move, since not only would he take one of the great centrals in the market but he would take away a possible reinforcement from his eternal rival.
