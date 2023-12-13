MWM: the elite brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is surrounded and on the verge of defeat due to lack of ammunition

The elite 47th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is surrounded and suffering from shell starvation, writes Military Watch Magazine.

It is noted that the Ukrainian army unit found itself in a devastating situation due to a lack of ammunition. The military planned to attack the Russian column before it connected with the assault infantry on the northern flank of Avdievka, but they were unable to do this.

In addition, the Ukrainian military complains about the poor quality of ammunition supplied from the European Union (EU). According to them, weapons produced in the EU are often useless on the battlefield. Italian equipment is especially heavily criticized. At the same time, military personnel note that equipment inherited from the Soviet Union, as well as supplied from the United States, was much more reliable.

Zelensky explained the deadlock in the conflict

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky explained the impasse in the conflict by the arrival of winter, which was previously mentioned by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

Regarding the statements of some generals, some military men: in any case, this is not about a crisis, this is about winter. In winter, certain operations always slow down: counter-offensive or defensive. (…) Everything slows down in winter Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Zelensky also admitted the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive. According to the Ukrainian leader, the Ukrainian army was unable to achieve the desired results due to a constant shortage of weapons and personnel. The politician said the main reason for what happened was the reluctance of the allies to supply the necessary assistance to the army.

In November, Zaluzhny said that the Ukrainian army would not be able to achieve a breakthrough. According to him, “by all estimates,” Ukrainian troops should have “reached Crimea, fought in Crimea, and returned from Crimea” within four months.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that Ukrainian military personnel are stuck in minefields, and Western equipment is being shot at by Russian artillery. He believes that only a sharp technological leap can save the situation.

As in the First World War, we have reached a level of technological development that baffles us. There will apparently not be a deep and beautiful breakthrough Valery Zaluzhny Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zelensky's visit to the US ended in failure

The President of Ukraine previously paid an official visit to the United States for negotiations with his American counterpart Joe Biden. He asked the US Congress to allocate money to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The politician's visit ended in failure, and he had to leave Washington without a clear commitment from the United States to continue supporting its ally in 2024.

Before the meeting with the head of the White House, Zelensky held a closed meeting with senators of the US Congress. The Ukrainian leader tried to convince legislators that the problem of corruption in the country is not a serious obstacle to the provision of financial and military assistance.

Some legislators, after meeting with Zelensky, criticized the White House for its slowness in the supply of military aid.

I think that, in fact, if we had provided the appropriate assistance earlier, we would have been in a better position. Ukraine today would be in a better position than it is now Jerry Moran Republican Senator from Kansas

At the same time, Republican Senator from Missouri Eric Schmitt described the results of the meeting with the President of Ukraine with the phrase “the same old trash.”