The Half Marathon of the Sun becomes a challenging race, but at the same time an attractive test for elite and amateur athletes, who will meet on August 20 in Barrancabermeja, the oil capital of Colombia.

In addition to the more than 1,500 runners who will meet at distances of 5, 10 and 21 kilometers, the group of elite athletes is heating up more and more.

more distance runners

To names like those of Jeisson Suárez, from the Asics Elite Team, champion of the first edition of the race; Wilson Saenz, second last year; Yhon Escamilla and Andrés Peña are joined by other stars such as Andrés Ruiz Malaver and Kellys Arias, ‘Olympics’ in Rio 2016, as well as local Diana Marcela Suárez, always a protagonist in races in her land.

Additionally, the distance of the 10 kilometers will also have top level athletes, headed byr Stefany Lopezfrom Equipo Porvenir, who comes from being a medalist in the Central American and Caribbean Games, and Edison Bernal, ranked in the top-3 in several local races.

They are joined Carolina Tabares, national record holder of the 10,000 meters and one of the most outstanding Colombians in the last decade, in road races.

Photo: Press Half Marathon of the Sun

This group of professional runners, in addition to providing a great show in the Half Marathon of the Sun, become motivators for the fans who will meet at the event, and who are more and more in Barrancabermeja, thanks to the support of Inderba and the Mayor’s Office District, and initiatives like these, headed by the Corredera Club, which are at stake to promote healthy lifestyle habits and the promotion of athletics.

The race will begin in the sector of the Cristo Petrolero monument and will visit tourist and productive sites in the city, such as the Villa Deportiva, the Ecopetrol Refinery, the Paseo de la Cultura, to close near the boardwalk of the Magdalena river, where the best variety of fish in the country is offered.

The appointment is next August 20 from 5:00 in the morning, when the heating will begin in the area of ​​Cristo Petrolero, in the Cienaga Miramar, and the Luis Pinilla Square, pTo start the competitions from 5:45 am, time in which the 21 km game will take place, while the 10 km test will start at 6:30 am, and the 5 km test, at 7 :00 a.m.

