The Eliseevsky grocery store, which has worked on Tverskaya Street for 120 years, is closing in Moscow. Video footage from the store, which is open on April 11 on the last day, is published by the TV channel REN TV…

Judging by the video, the store’s counters are almost empty and there are no buyers at all.

“Eliseev’s shop and a cellar of Russian and foreign wines” was opened at the corner of Tverskaya Street and Kozitsky Lane by the millionaire merchant Grigory Eliseev in 1901.

Eliseev had direct trade relations with European countries, so the store was famous for the richest assortment of products, rare wines and the decoration of trade halls in the neo-baroque style.

After the revolution, the store continued to operate. It began to be officially called “Gastronom No. 1”, but Muscovites continued to call it “Eliseevsky”.

In 2004, the store was restored to its interior. Since 2005, as stated on the store’s website, it was jointly managed by the Alye Parusa retail chain and OJSC Eliseevsky, but the chain ceased to exist at the end of last year.

The company managing the grocery store was unable to register ownership of the premises, wrote Kommersant…

The property department of the city of Moscow assured that the city intends to keep for Muscovites and guests of the capital, a legendary grocery store.