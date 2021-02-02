The Senate has once again delayed the debate on the reform of the Statute of Autonomy of the Region of Murcia that eliminates the profiling of members of the Governing Council and deputies of the Assembly.

The matter was going to be discussed in plenary session on Tuesday, but it was one of the last items on the agenda, so there was a risk that the debate would drag on and the senators would not arrive in time to meet the curfew, which in Madrid is set at ten at night. So the agenda has been modified and the reform of the Statute of the Region has been placed as the first issue to be addressed in plenary session this Wednesday.

It is the second time that the debate on the elimination of surveys has been delayed in the Upper House, which must give it the final approval. In December it entered the agenda, but was removed at the last minute due to the fact that the Plenary was overloaded. The Senate then focused on the processing of the General State Budgets and the Murcian statutory reform was left for February.

The forecast is that the final vote will take place at noon on Wednesday. In principle, there will be no problems for the Senate to approve by majority the modification of the Statute so that the president, councilors and regional deputies can be indicted by ordinary justification. They also lose their immunity, which will mean that, in the event of serious crimes, they can be detained by the security forces.

The elimination of the surveys has been pending since April 2017, when it was approved in the Regional Assembly. It was the condition that Ciudadanos put in order to allow the investiture of Fernando López Miras after the resignation of Pedro Antonio Sánchez.