It attracted attention. River had just been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores and Marcelo Gallardo, after being mistreated by the VAR, was walking towards the center of the court to contain his players. His team had just played a great game, although the epic comeback that he needed to lift the burden he had dragged from the first leg and that 0-3 on the Independiente court never came. And at that moment, hot, the Doll met Abel Ferreira who hung himself as if he were a fanatic River fan.

It is that in the video it is clear that Ferreira recognized Gallardo the way in which River had played. While the Palmeiras coach spoke, hugged him and touched him, the Doll was seen as uncomfortable and you can even see how he tries to separate him a bit.

But Ferreira continued, he marked with his finger what had just happened. In short, beyond having reached the final, the Portuguese coach of the São Paulo team could not fully celebrate. Although Palmeiras got into the final of the Libertadores, River had exposed all its weaknesses.

“Gallardo is a better coach than me and his players have more experience than ours. But the only way to gain experience is like this: live and go through situations like today,” said Ferreira.

And he completed: “Today they played with nothing to lose. The game was very mental: if Rony’s first ball was a goal, we finished off our opponent emotionally. But when we got 0-2, they were emotionally very strong and we with feeling. of defeat, which is normal. The mental factor inhibits you from being focused on what you have to do. It was very evident that after the second goal our feeling was that we could not lose the advantage “.

