The ball of the FIFA 21 video game it returns to roll at the South American level. The best players in the region, including the Argentine Matias Bonanno, team representative KRÜ Esports, they begin to compete from this Monday in the expected first edition of the Final of the CONMEBOL eLibertadores.

The competition is organized precisely by the South American Soccer Confederation in conjunction with the video game producer EA Sports.

This tournament broadens the spectrum of the annual competition EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Global Series and offers the best players, as well as South American soccer fans, a new way to participate in electronic sports (esports).

How the CONMEBOL eLibertadores will be played

As is often the case in times of a Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament will be held entirely over the Internet, with players from their homes competing for the jackpot from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

On this occasion, the organizers will deliver a succulent $ 100,000 prize, which will be distributed among the 16 players based on their final ranking.

In addition, the first three finalists of each platform will obtain direct qualification to the South American playoffs.

Matías Bonanno, representative of Sergio “Kun” Agüero’s team, will compete in the eLibertadores. Photo: KRÜ Esports.

The eLibertadores Finals will feature three simultaneous broadcasts in English, Portuguese and Spanish, which the public will be able to follow on the region’s EA SPORTS Twitch channels (Spanish – Portuguese – English) and through Directv and SBT.

For their part, fans of the FIFA 21 video game will be able to watch the broadcast from this Monday at 4:00 p.m., while the dates of 16-17 will begin at 15 in Argentina.

“South American soccer fans are known for their unparalleled passion for the sport, and connecting esports with the premier continental tournament, CONMEBOL Libertadores, will greatly enhance the connection to the sport,” said Brent Koning, FIFA Group Director and Commissioner. Competitive Gaming.

Matías Bonnano, the Argentine candidate

The only Argentine present in the first edition of the eLibertadores, with the 8 best players in the region on PlayStation, is Rosario Matias Bonanno that reaches the competition with the best expectations after get the three-time championship of the FIFA Global Series 4 of South America.

The player representing KRÜ Esports, Sergio “Kun” Agüero’s team, pocketed $ 10,000 and earned 800 points that keep him as the best player in South America on PlayStation 4.

Bonanno beat the Brazilian Morgado de Lima Esports 4-3 in the winners round and then repeated the triumph for the same result in the grand final.

The Argentine started the first leg with a 0-2 disadvantage, but managed to equalize it in the second half to reach the decisive clash on equal terms.

In the return he started 0-1, but tied it through stopped balls. In a corner play, a cross to the far post and a header from Varane. And finally, another center, but this time with the ball in motion, allowed Cristiano to turn and put the final 4-3.