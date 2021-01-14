While some adults are still arguing about the animated film of last Christmas, and at the moment, ‘Soul’, speaking about its degree of interest to children, opens in theaters ‘The Elfkins’, a German production that does not lead to deception when it comes to narrowing down its potential audience. The little ones will especially enjoy with this kind story that cannot afford to exploit the same media as Pixar in the technical section, but it does a lot of care in the story and the characters. Under the direction of the German filmmaker Ute von Münchow-Pohl, responsible for titles such as ‘Cuervito Calcetín: The great race’ or ‘Rabitt School: The guardians of the golden egg’, where the protagonist rodent enrolled in a school of rabbits where they kept the famous Easter egg, the film portrays the contrast between an idyllic underground world, isolated from the world, and the city where humans live. A thousand and one surprises await on the asphalt, not all of them pleasant (there is no shortage of villains on duty). For more than two centuries the Elfkins of the title, friendly gnomes – who can inevitably remember ‘Gnomeo and Juliet’ – have lived in hiding, oblivious to the outside, without interactions with other living beings. Until a small group of restless young people decide to satisfy their curiosity and go on an unexpected adventure far from their homes.

During his journey on earth, one of the leading elfkins meets an endearing pastry chef, with a character as affable as he is grumpy when he plays, with whom he establishes a friendship that results in mutual learning. Premiered at the Schlingel International Film Festival, focused precisely on children, ‘Los Elfkins’, fast paced and easy to digest, is released dubbed into Spanish. In the original version the actors lend their voices Jella haase (‘Fuck you, teacher!’), Louis Hofman (‘Dark’) and Leon Seidel (‘Land of Mine. Under the sand’). The message of the proposal is strong, stretching the Christmas sentiments: “You have to help others.” Especially in current times.