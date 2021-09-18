This is the Most valuable player XI we have today in LaLiga:
Oblak remains, for another year, the best goalkeeper in the world. The pillar on which Atlético de Madrid sits is of course the Slovenian goal. He is a little above Courtois, who also has a sensational moment
The good thing about having Marcos Llorente on your team is that he can play in countless positions. Where Simeone used it the most last season was in the right lane, a position for which Luis Enrique summoned him with Spain in the Eurocup and later. Its growth in the last year and a half has been stratospheric.
Of course, one of the keys for Atlético de Madrid to be league champions is the revaluation, or the already high price of its players. Especially in defense, the ‘element’ of the game that has always been most worked on by Simeone. Giménez has been in the center of the red-and-white defense for many years, and is one of the best centers in the league.
This summer he has been one step away from going to Chelsea. Real Madrid is also very aware of him. Koundé’s youth and potential make it one of the most desirable jewels for the future for the greats of Europe. At the moment he is going to stay this season at Sevilla, and we will be able to enjoy it in our league.
There are few defensive pivots in the world who have the level of Casemiro. In our league, of course, none. The Brazilian is irreplaceable at Real Madrid every year and brings things that none of his teammates can give the team. Impossible that it is not in our XI.
The rush that Pedri has given in just one year is brutal. From playing in the Second Division to being an indispensable footballer for Barcelona and the Spanish team. With only 18 springs. Normal that with this level and this age so season it reaches such a high market value. He is one of the stars of our league.
This season, De Jong is the MVP in our entire league. He is only 23 years old and has been the helm of Barcelona for the two years he has been with the team. This course has to even take a step forward, although with Koeman he has shown that responsibility does not weigh on him.
Valverde’s start to the year has been very good. A lot of physical display as always and key in Ancelotti’s schemes, especially with the loss of Kroos. The other day he started the play of Rodrygo’s goal in the Champions League and he is showing a beastly commitment. It looks like it will go to more.
In our XI we are not going to put any pure center forward. One of the attack men is Oyarzabal. He is the absolute leader of Real Sociedad, Cup champion in April and settled for a couple of seasons in Europe. It is not surprising that he has played the Eurocup and the Olympics and has started the year at an extraordinary level.
The other player leading the attack will be Joao Félix. With Simeone it has not just started, but the talent is still there. He is not yet 22 years old and has a long way to go. Of course, due to quality and projection, its high market value is justified, the second highest in the league together with Llorente,
Despite the fact that he has been injured for 10 months, Ansu Fati’s courage continues to be very high. I always say it, but he is together with Pedri the best asset for the future of our football today. If after being sick for so long it is worth 60 ‘kilos’, let’s dream of what it can achieve if it continues to grow as before
