This coming Tuesday the Tigres team faces León in what will be the Concachampions quarterfinals. It should be noted that in this instance they have the visitor’s goal, so it will be very important that the auriazul team does not receive a goal. For this match, the San Nicolás de los Garza team arrive after beating Puebla 1-0, while the Esmeraldas arrive after a goalless draw against the Xolos de Tijuana, which is why it is very important for both teams to advance to the next phase of the game. international tournament. The two teams arrive with their best players for said match.
The lineup has been changing in recent months with the feline team and it is that in just six months they had three different technicians on the bench, and they even had to take the official photograph on two occasions. The game will be this Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. at the University Stadium, being the first leg semifinals of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League.
The cats trained this Monday at the University Stadium in the morning and had intersquads with the next eleven that will play this Tuesday at the ‘Volcán’. Robert Siboldi he rehearsed with the following starting team: Nahuel; Aquino, Igor, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Pizarro, Quiñones, Gorriarán; Cordova, and Gignac.
It should be noted that in the match against the Puebla team last Thursday at the Universitario Stadium, different players came on as substitutes, keeping all the artillery for this match against the León team at the Universitario.
#eleven #Siboldi #rehearsing #Tigres #face #León
