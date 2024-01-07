The Clausura 2024 tournament is just a few days away from starting and Club Deportivo Guadalajara, together with Fernando Gagois preparing its debut and hopes to be able to close two important additions; Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Cade Cowell.
That way, Fernando Hierro He hopes to be able to close both signings as soon as possible to give the new coach the necessary weapons to be able to perform in the best way, especially in the offensive area where the elements mentioned above would give a new face to the rojiblanco attack.
Fernando Gago He would send a 4-2-1-3 tactical scheme for his debut in Mexican soccer. Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño and Jesús Orozco They would be the line of four defenders that he would command.
Fernando Beltran and Erick Gutierrez in containment, while Victor Guzman He would be the creative midfielder adding more to the attack.
While, in the attack zone'Chicharito'Without a doubt he would be the owner of the 9 position. It is true that the forward would arrive without the desired competition rhythm, then eight months without an official match after his knee injury.
On the other hand, the North American youth of Mexican origin Cade Cowell He would serve as a left winger and would be the replacement for Alexis Vega who would be deleted from the team.
On the right wing you would find Roberto Alvaradowho has shone thanks to his good performance and multifunctionality that he has shown in attack in the last year, which would be a very interesting rojiblanco attack.
