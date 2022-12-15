The World Cup in Qatar is being the World Cup of surprises. And for this reason, from 90min we bring you the eleven of surprises, but for the worse. The eleven of the players who have disappointed the most in this World Cup… for now:
It has undoubtedly been the disappointment of the World Cup. The best goalkeeper in the world did not start the season well with Real Madrid and has not lived up to the World Cup. Belgium did not make it past the group stage.
Out of shape. He has not been a fixture for Luis Enrique in the eleven and when he has been, it has been noticed that he has been the most out of tune in the defense. His career is beginning to come to an end in the elite.
It has been one of the most salvageable of the German defense, but not going beyond the group stage makes it enter this eleven. There was a lot of hope in this selection, it was even given as one of the four favorites.
Good World Cup until it reached the penalty shootout in the quarterfinals against Argentina. He decides to throw the first one, but his execution is lousy. With hardly any career, showing the side to the goalkeeper and halfway up.
He arrived at his first World Cup with a good generation of players. And the reality is that his individual performances have left him in a good place, but not going through the group stage condemns him to be in this eleven being a star.
Denmark is one of the disappointments of the World Cup because they came from having an outstanding UEFA Nations League, but they have not managed to get past the group stage. Eriksen was good in the previous appointment, but not so much in the World Cup.
Much was expected of the Falcon, but we haven’t seen anything. He is a player who shines in the context of Real Madrid, but in Uruguay he has not. Disappointment of the World Cup, he did not pass the group stage.
The so-called best midfielder in the world has not appeared for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. It is the same case as Valverde’s, De Bruyne shines in the context of Manchester City.
It was his last bullet to make history with his country, and he was surrounded by one of the best generations of footballers, but he has not been able to achieve it. Neymar is out in the quarterfinals, having lost two of the five games played.
Many said that the best Eden would appear in the World Cup, but as the cliché says: “how you train, you play”. Horrible seasons in Madrid, horrible World Cup in Qatar.
Defeated. There is no word that defines him better right now. He was left without a team in the middle of the World Cup, lost ownership and packed his bags in the quarterfinals. Sad outcome for Cristiano.
